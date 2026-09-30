Two suspects arrested in Garissa over series of violent robberies
The latest arrests also come as police continue to rely on intelligence gathering and public cooperation to identify suspected criminal networks
The latest arrests also come as police continue to rely on intelligence gathering and public cooperation to identify suspected criminal networks
The government has set a 50 per cent reservation target for women and five per cent for youth with disabilities under NYOTA, with the age limit for PWD beneficiaries extended to 35 years.
The suspect allegedly told the attendant that he was offering a line upgrade before using the opportunity to swap the mobile line
The former CS called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to move swiftly to establish what happened and identify those behind the incident.
The nationwide programme will open with a candle-lighting ceremony on October 2 at 6pm, with Kenyans encouraged to light candles wherever they are, either individually or in organised groups.
The Ministry of Health is working with the Department for Citizen Services through the National Registration Bureau and the Department for Correctional Services as part of the joint effort to register all inmates.
The man faces two counts of defilement contrary to Section 8(1)(3) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006, alongside an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child under Section 11(1) of the same Act
Kindiki made the announcement on Wednesday after a high-level meeting in Karen aimed at addressing bottlenecks that had delayed the completion, commissioning and operationalisation of the parks.
A total of 23 security officials lost their lives while 78 others were injured in terror-related incidents during the year, according to the ninth edition of the Centre for Human Rights and Policy Studies’ Terror Attacks and Arrests Observatory.
The service, launched on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, will operate four times a week — on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays — from Wilson Airport. The airline said fares will start from Sh9,000, with flights departing Nairobi at 11 am and arriving in Garissa at 11:50 am
The Health CSsais leaders from the pastoralist counties had launched a major mobilisation exercise to ensure every eligible resident registers for both a national identity card and as a voter ahead of the next election.
Kenya Teachers in Hardship and Arid Areas Welfare Association had asked the court to stop TSC from reposting the affected teachers to the North Eastern region until the case was heard and determined.
In a statement on her X account on Sunday, Wahome rejected Duale's refusal to apologise, saying his explanation that others had made worse remarks could not justify his own comments.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the charges stem from a TikTok video allegedly uploaded by the suspect on April 23, 2026. Investigators claim the video contained remarks aimed at inciting members of the Muslim community in Garissa County against non-Muslims.
In total, nine counties surpassed the 75 per cent mark of their annual targets. Twenty-four counties achieved between 50 and 74 per cent, while 14 counties remained below 49 per cent.
The motion was introduced by Khadija Idris Mohamed, a Nominated MCA and Chairperson, Committee on Lands, Physical Planning and Urban Development.
In a statement seen by Radio Generation on May 1, 2026, the organisation expressed “deep concern” over a cycle of retaliatory attacks that have resulted in loss of life, destruction of businesses, and disruption of transport.
The National Cohesion and Integration Commission condemned alleged hate speech by Garissa politician Bare Sahara Ahmed and confirmed his arrest, saying freedom of expression does not extend to incitement or divisive remarks. The case is under legal review.
The killing has sparked protests in parts of Garissa, with residents demanding justice and questioning the actions of the officers involved. Many described Hassan as innocent and called for accountability over the shooting.
esidents took to the streets on Tuesday morning after the killing of a taxi driver along the Garissa–Dadaab road. Leaders from the area have condemned the incident, terming it unlawful and uncalled for.
The 13-day exercise, being implemented under the Area-Based Livelihoods Initiative (ABLI-G II), covers four wards: Liboi, Damajale, Labisigale, and Abakaile in Dadaab Sub-County.
The infection was confirmed three days later through laboratory testing at Iftin Sub-County Hospital. The patient had no recent travel history. This has raised concerns about possible local transmission of the disease within the community.
The event brought together aspiring entrepreneurs, business leaders, and youth from across the county.
Garissa Governor Nathif Jama, Lagdera MP Mohamed Abdikadir, Garissa County Commissioner Mohamed Mwabudzo and other local leaders presided over the event, describing it as a major milestone in bringing government services closer to the people.
The commission confirmed that Musili’s remains have been taken to Nairobi and that arrangements are underway to support his family and ensure a respectful funeral.
A multi-agency security team has been deployed and is actively pursuing the perpetrators, with operations underway to apprehend those responsible.
Governor Nathif Jama said the field day reflects the county’s integrated approach to agriculture, health, nutrition, and social protection.
Suuq Mugdi has long been associated with congestion and repeated fire incidents, leaving traders vulnerable to losses and disruption.
Led by the Speaker of the Garissa County Assembly, Abdi Idle Gure, the delegation is participating in a comparative governance programme that brings together representatives from several African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Kenya and Rwanda.
Scheduled for completion by April, 2026 these upgrades will enable the airstrip to accommodate larger planes and support daily flights to Nairobi, transforming the facility into a functional regional aviation hub.