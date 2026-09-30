Two suspects arrested in Garissa over series of violent robberies

Police in Garissa have arrested two suspects believed to be linked to a series of robbery-with-violence cases reported across the region after an intelligence-led operation in Bulla Sagarey.

The two suspects were arrested on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, by officers from Garissa Police Station during a coordinated operation targeting individuals linked to violent robberies in the area.

In an X update on Wednesday, the National Police Service (NPS) said the suspects were allegedly found armed with machetes during the operation and were taken to Garissa Police Station.

“Police officers based at Garissa Police Station yesterday, 29 September 2026, successfully apprehended two notorious robbery-with-violence suspects in the Bulla Sagarey area following a coordinated intelligence-led operation.”

According to the NPS, the two are suspected of being involved in several violent robberies reported in different parts of the region.

Police, however, did not give details of the reported robberies, including when the incidents occurred, how many people were affected or the property allegedly stolen.

The arrests form part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to deal with violent crime and improve policing across the country.

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC), which handles key human-resource and policy matters relating to the police service, has previously pointed to operational demands and funding shortages as some of the challenges facing policing.

In March 2026, the commission said it required additional funding to meet its operational obligations and support its expanded mandate.

The NPSC has also called for stronger police resources as part of wider efforts to improve the service.

Its 2024-2025 annual report is among its latest official reports on the performance of the police sector.

Garissa is also among the counties where the NPSC has established a regional presence.

The commission said it had acquired, refurbished and equipped regional offices in Garissa, Mombasa, Kakamega and Kisumu, with 31 staff deployed across the four offices as part of efforts to take its services closer to the public.

The latest arrests highlight the continued use of intelligence gathering and information from the public in efforts to identify suspected criminal groups.

The NPS said the suspects remain in custody as police complete investigations and the required legal process.

“The arrested duo, who were armed with machetes, are linked to a series of violent robberies across the region. They are currently being held at Garissa Police Station, awaiting processing and arraignment in court to face the relevant charges.”

Police said the operation was part of wider efforts to disrupt criminal networks and improve public safety.

“The National Police Service remains committed to dismantling criminal networks countrywide and guaranteeing public safety and security.”

The NPS urged residents to stay alert and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through its emergency and crime-reporting channels.

The service provided 999 and 911 as emergency numbers, alongside the Directorate of Criminal Investigations' toll-free #FichuaKwaDCI line on 0800 722 203 and WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

“Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and share information regarding any suspicious activity with the nearest police station or through the toll-free numbers 999, 911, #FichuaKwaDCI on 0800 722 203, or by WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.”

The suspects are expected to appear in court after police complete the necessary processing.

The case will then move to court, where the allegations against the two suspects will be considered. They remain presumed innocent unless proven guilty by a court.

The Garissa operation points to the continued focus on intelligence-led policing as security agencies seek to identify suspected offenders and prevent further violent crime.

Police also continue to rely on information from members of the public to identify suspected criminal networks and support investigations.