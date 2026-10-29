Eight suspected gang members arrested in Kasarani operation

Police have arrested eight suspected gang members in Mirema Springs, Kasarani, following reports of robberies and attacks on residents using crude weapons.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, 28 October, during an intelligence-led operation targeting a criminal network accused of terrorising residents in the area.

According to the police, the operation followed numerous reports of suspected gang members using crude weapons to maim and rob members of the public.

“Acting on the intelligence, officers arrested eight key suspects,” the NPS said in a statement.

The suspects are being held at Kasarani Police Station pending their arraignment in court.

Police also recovered an assortment of crude weapons during the raid, which have been secured at the station as exhibits.

The arrests come amid efforts by security agencies to tackle criminal gangs and improve public safety in residential areas.

The NPS said it remained committed to ensuring that criminal gangs had no space to operate anywhere in the country.

“The National Police Service will continue to sustain these targeted operations,” the statement said.

The service also commended cooperation between officers and residents, saying community collaboration was important in combating criminal networks.

It urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station.

Residents can also share information through the police emergency toll-free numbers, 999 or 911.

The police said public cooperation would support ongoing efforts to identify and dismantle criminal networks involved in attacks and robberies.

The NPS reiterated its commitment to public safety and security, warning that it would continue targeted operations against suspected gangs.