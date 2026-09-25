Police destroy 2,720 litres of illicit brews in Kahawa West crackdown

Police in Kahawa West, Nairobi, have stepped up efforts to disrupt illegal alcohol production after destroying 2,720 litres of illicit brews during an operation targeting suspected brewing and drug-selling premises in Soweto and Saa Mbaya.

The operation, carried out by officers from Kahawa West Police Station, resulted in the destruction of 2,600 litres of kangara and 120 litres of chang'aa. Police also dismantled and destroyed equipment believed to have been used to make the illegal alcoholic drinks.

The National Police Service (NPS), in a statement issued on Friday, said the operation was part of continued efforts to deal with the production and sale of alcohol outside the required legal controls.

Police said the crackdown is also aimed at addressing activities linked to other forms of crime, while protecting residents from the risks associated with unregulated alcohol and drug distribution.

“The National Police Service remains focused on safeguarding communities through sustained enforcement against activities that facilitate crime. These operations also serve to deter criminal activity and reinforce the Service's commitment to maintaining law and order and protecting members of the public,” the NPS stated.

The Kahawa West operation comes amid continued concerns over alcohol and substance use across the country.

According to the 2022 National Survey on the Status of Drugs and Substance Use conducted by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), 19.3 per cent of Kenyans aged between 15 and 65 had consumed alcohol in the year before the survey.

The figure was estimated to represent about 5.2 million people nationally.

Nairobi recorded a higher rate, with 23.7 per cent of people aged 15 to 65 reporting past-year alcohol use. NACADA estimated this translated to 701,177 people in the capital.

The survey further showed that alcohol use was higher among some age groups in Nairobi, with 28.8 per cent of people aged between 25 and 35 reporting alcohol consumption during the previous year.

Despite the continued use of alcohol, NACADA data showed that past-month alcohol consumption among Kenyans aged 15 to 65 fell from 14.2 per cent in 2007 to 11.8 per cent in 2022.

Alcohol, however, remained among the substances most commonly used in the country.

Under Kenya's Alcoholic Drinks Control Act, the manufacture, production, sale or distribution of alcoholic drinks requires the relevant licence.

The law also provides for action against alcoholic drinks that are made or held in breach of prescribed standards. One of its stated objectives is to eliminate illegal alcohol trade, including smuggling, illicit manufacturing and counterfeiting.

Authorities have continued to carry out operations against illegal breweries in different parts of Kenya as part of efforts to enforce the law.

In 2024, NACADA reported an operation in Meru County in which enforcement officers, working alongside the National Police Service, recovered 200 litres of suspected illicit brew and arrested a brewer.

During a separate operation in Meru town, officers discovered what NACADA described as an industrial-scale brewery. The premises had distilling equipment that was being used to produce suspected illicit chang'aa.

The government has previously raised concerns over the illegal alcohol trade, linking the issue to public health and security concerns and calling for cooperation between enforcement agencies and those involved in the legitimate alcohol industry.

In Kahawa West, police said the latest operation was focused on more than simply removing illegal alcohol from circulation.

The NPS said destroying the brewing equipment was also intended to disrupt the networks and activities supporting illicit production and drug distribution in the affected areas.

Police have asked residents to report suspected illegal activities and share information with law enforcement agencies through established channels.

“We urge members of the public to continue sharing timely information with the nearest police station or through the toll-free numbers 999, 911, #FichuaKwaDCI on 0800 722 203, or by WhatsApp on 0709 570 000 to assist in keeping our communities safe.”

The Service said information from residents would help officers identify premises suspected of being used for illegal brewing, drug distribution and other activities that pose a risk to public safety.

The Kahawa West operation is part of wider enforcement efforts targeting the production and distribution of alcoholic drinks outside the legal system, with police continuing to focus on disrupting illegal brewing activities and the networks behind them.