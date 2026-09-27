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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

NACADA

NACADA seizes suspected drugs in South B operations
Nairobi

NACADA seizes suspected drugs in South B operations

Officers from the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), the National Police Service and South B Police Station recovered several rolls and 101 small polythene sachets containing dry plant material suspected to be narcotics.

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New survey reveals 4.7 million Kenyans are using drugs
Health and Wellness

New survey reveals 4.7 million Kenyans are using drugs

Data released during this year's International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking celebrations at the Miritini Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Mombasa County placed the Coast region at the top of the list, recording a prevalence rate of 29.3 per cent.

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Chang’aa set for legal sale as KEBS drafts safety rules
News

Chang’aa set for legal sale as KEBS drafts safety rules

Under the proposed plan, KEBS, together with the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse and the Interior ministry, intends to roll out a digital tracking system for all ethanol from import or production to final use. The system is meant to prevent diversion into illegal brewing.

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