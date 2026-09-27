Tobacco Bill draws mixed reactions from Kisumu, Laikipia residents
On Saturday, the Departmental Committee on Health concluded receiving public views on a legislative proposal seeking to strengthen tobacco control measures.
On Saturday, the Departmental Committee on Health concluded receiving public views on a legislative proposal seeking to strengthen tobacco control measures.
Officers attached to Kahawa West Police Station destroyed 2,600 litres of kangara and 120 litres of chang'aa after targeting premises suspected of being used to manufacture illicit alcoholic drinks and sell drugs
Speaking during the destruction of methamphetamine in Bamburi on Thursday, Murkomen said 385,875 litres of the alcohol seized since President William Ruto issued a directive in January had already been destroyed.
Speaking at the passing-out parade of General Service Unit recruits at the National Police College in Embakasi, Nairobi, on Friday, Murkomen said the government had reorganised the Anti-Narcotics Unit into the National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau and added 208 officers to strengthen its work.
Two suspects were arrested during the raid and are being held at Jogoo Road Police Station. They are expected to be arraigned in court on Thursday.
The operation, conducted between 20 and 31 August, targeted eight sub-counties as authorities intensified efforts to address growing concerns over the manufacture, distribution and consumption of counterfeit alcoholic products.
Officers from the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), the National Police Service and South B Police Station recovered several rolls and 101 small polythene sachets containing dry plant material suspected to be narcotics.
New data from the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) shows that 282 children aged below 18 received treatment for drug and substance use in the six months ending December 2025.
The essays explored themes including the impact of substance abuse on academic performance, peer pressure and social media, the role of schools in creating drug-free environments, strategies for resisting drug use, and the responsibilities of parents and communities
Data released during this year's International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking celebrations at the Miritini Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Mombasa County placed the Coast region at the top of the list, recording a prevalence rate of 29.3 per cent.
The event will focus on emerging drug threats, innovative treatment and recovery models, and strengthened prevention strategies as authorities seek to address evolving patterns of substance abuse across the country
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Nassir said the debate on substance abuse should move beyond politics and acknowledge its wider social roots, warning against generalisations about affected regions.
The multi-agency team destroyed 380 litres of busaa and 40 litres of changaa. The authority says the crackdown is part of efforts to enforce alcohol control laws and curb illegal brewing activities in the region.
Under the proposed plan, KEBS, together with the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse and the Interior ministry, intends to roll out a digital tracking system for all ethanol from import or production to final use. The system is meant to prevent diversion into illegal brewing.
The operation, conducted jointly with officers from Runda Police Station and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on Monday uncovered a concealed storage facility along Pan Afric Road in Runda Estate.
The raid, conducted on April 16, 2026 at around 9:00 a.m., targeted a wines and spirits outlet identified as a key distribution point for counterfeit alcoholic products.
During the sitting on Thursday, chaired by Saku MP Dido Ali Rasso, concerns were raised over whether current anti-drug strategies have sufficient legal backing, with the committee emphasizing that enforcement must be grounded in approved legislation.
According to a statement from authorities, the raid was carried out on April 2, 2026, after officers from Kitui Police Station received a tip-off about suspected illegal drug activities in the Ngiini area.
The early Thursday operation was carried out by officers from NACADA’s Nairobi headquarters, who mounted a coordinated raid on the suspect’s residence and linked commercial premises.
NACADA and a multi-agency team seized 810 litres of suspected illicit ethanol worth about Sh1.2m after tracking a vehicle from Kapsabet to Langas, in a crackdown on illegal alcohol networks.
During the operation, officers reportedly found two suspects inside the premises preparing and rolling plant material believed to be cannabis, commonly referred to as bhang, for consumption and sale.
According to the statement by DCI on Friday, the seized narcotics, including heroin and other suspected drugs, were valued at approximately Sh4.6 million. Authorities confirmed that all suspects are in custody pending court arraignment as operations continue to clamp down on the illicit trade.
The dramatic pursuit unfolded late at night after officers received intelligence on a suspected trafficker moving a large consignment of cannabis in a white Toyota Probox. Authorities had laid an ambush in the Munju area, hoping to intercept the vehicle.
National Substance Use Prevention Week Summit brings together policymakers, health professionals, educators, faith leaders, law enforcement agencies and community stakeholders to address the growing challenge of substance abuse in the country.
The enforcement effort intensified on Saturday with a raid on a major distributor in Murarandia Market Centre, where authorities seized 216 crates and four cartons of spirits suspected to carry counterfeit Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) excise stamps.
The changes, detailed in multiple Gazette notices, cover sectors from health and education to defence and finance.
The competition targets learners in Grades 10 to 12, giving them an opportunity to engage critically with issues affecting youth while reinforcing life skills and responsible decision-making.
The operation uncovered hundreds of thousands of litres of suspected counterfeit alcohol, some bearing Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) excise stamps that failed verification, while others were fraudulently labelled as different legitimate products.
The early morning raid, conducted jointly by NACADA officers and the National Police Service (NPS), targeted three premises suspected to be key distribution points for counterfeit and smuggled alcohol.
Nacada said the action was taken to protect clients after inspectors identified serious violations that posed direct health and safety risks.