No safe haven for drug peddlers, NACADA warns after Machakos raid

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has arrested a 31-year-old man and seized a large quantity of suspected cannabis during an early morning operation in Mwala Sub-County, Machakos County.

The operation, conducted at approximately 3:01 am on Tuesday, targeted a homestead in Mbiuni following intelligence that led officers to the premises.

According to NACADA, officers searched the property belonging to the suspect and recovered several quantities of suspected narcotic substances, alongside materials believed to have been used in packaging the drugs.

The recovered items included 85 brooms containing dry plant material suspected to be bhang and 700 small brownish rolls containing dry plant substances believed to be narcotics.

The officers also seized 16 nylon papers containing dry plant material, 73 white Top Wristler papers and 44 brown Wristler papers.

A pair of scissors with a blue handle was among the other items recovered during the operation.

NACADA said the suspect was arrested at the scene, while all the recovered exhibits were labelled and secured in safe custody to support further investigations.

He was subsequently escorted to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Police Station for police processing as investigations into the suspected drug trafficking activities continued.

The operation is part of the Authority's efforts to disrupt the distribution and sale of illicit substances through intelligence-led enforcement activities.

Speaking after the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr Anthony Omerikwa commended the officers involved, citing their vigilance and swift response in recovering the suspected narcotics.

Omerikwa said the seizure demonstrated the importance of intelligence sharing and cooperation among security agencies in tackling drug-related activities.

“This operation demonstrates the effectiveness of collaborative intelligence and the unwavering resolve of the multi-agency security team to rid our communities of harmful substances,” said Omerikwa.

He warned individuals involved in drug trafficking that the Authority would continue pursuing those suspected of participating in the trade, adding that enforcement operations would be sustained across the country.

“We are sending a clear message that there is no safe haven for drug peddlers in Kenya. NACADA will continue to work closely with the community to ensure that those who seek to profit from the destruction of our youth face the full force of the law,” he said.

The NACADA chief executive also emphasised the importance of community cooperation in identifying and reporting suspected drug trafficking activities.

The latest seizure comes amid continued efforts by authorities to address the availability and distribution of illicit drugs in Kenyan communities.

The recovery of the suspected narcotics, particularly the large number of individually packaged rolls, is expected to form part of the ongoing investigations into the activities of the arrested suspect.

However, the substances recovered during the operation remain suspected narcotics, pending the relevant investigations and confirmation through the appropriate procedures.

NACADA said the case was still under investigation, with its enforcement team handling the matter.

The suspect's arrest and the recovery of the exhibits mark the latest enforcement action by the Authority as it pursues individuals suspected of engaging in the illegal drug trade.