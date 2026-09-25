Activist Muteti recounts ordeal after being found dumped in Machakos
His disappearance had raised concern among his family and human rights defenders, who reported the matter to police and called for urgent efforts to locate him.
His disappearance had raised concern among his family and human rights defenders, who reported the matter to police and called for urgent efforts to locate him.
Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua confirmed that the event scheduled for Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at the NITA Athi River Centre has been postponed until further notice.
The stakeholders on Saturday in Machakos County presented their views before the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Agriculture and Livestock, chaired by Tigania West MP John Mutunga, as lawmakers scrutinise the proposed legislation.
The incident has attracted condemnation from the Standard Group, human rights organisations, political leaders and media stakeholders, with calls for authorities to establish who was behind the operation and whether state officers were involved
Kalonzo termed the attack, which involved teargassing and the burning of Orengo’s vehicle, a serious violation of the Constitution and a sign of growing political intolerance.
Senator Montet said the rapid development was bringing homes and industrial activities too close together, creating conditions that could put residents and the surrounding environment at risk.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Thursday, Kithyaka said the constituency’s proximity to Nairobi, fertile soils and available workforce could support large-scale agricultural production if farmers receive the necessary infrastructure and access to water
The President said leaders should avoid politics that pits communities against one another, warning that tribalism and discrimination should have no place in the country’s political affairs.
Among the issues expected to come up is the disruption that affected the movement’s rally in Homa Bay on August 16, with leaders expected to discuss how they will respond to what happened and how future public meetings can be handled.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said officers flagged down a Toyota Harrier believed to have been carrying the gang, but the occupants allegedly refused to stop and opened fire at the detectives.
At the centre of the dispute are pending bills, development spending and changes made to the proposed allocations. MCAs have raised concern over the amount owed to suppliers and contractors, saying the debt has placed many businesses and families under financial pressure.
In a statement on Thursday, the National Police Service (NPS) said the operations were part of sustained intelligence-led efforts to dismantle criminal networks, disrupt drug trafficking and bring offenders to justice.
The second-in-command said no one will be spared in the fight against goons, adding that anyone sponsoring them, whether in government or the opposition, will face the full force of the law.
According to the DCI, the suspect was traced to a house in Joska Town where he had reportedly been staying at his girlfriend's home, believing the location would keep him away from investigators. Acting on intelligence, detectives from DCI headquarters joined officers from DCI Matungulu and local police to carry out the operation.
Speaking after attending a church service and fundraising at St Martin's ACK Church in Kitui Town, the President attributed the latest delay to funding challenges, saying the government had exhausted the money allocated to the project before securing additional financing.
According to Ndanu, serving others has always been part of who she is, a value she attributes to her upbringing and one that continued to guide her throughout her aviation career.
Police say the lawyer left home on Saturday for personal errands but never returned, with the motive behind the killing still unknown.
The decision was triggered by a motion brought forward by Kinanie MCA Francis Kavyu, who faulted the County Executive Committee Member in charge of Finance for rolling out the new charges before the legal process was complete.
The arrest followed what authorities described as a coordinated operation involving multiple agencies acting on information provided by members of the public.
During the operation, officers recovered 600 litres of molasses, metallic drums, and other apparatus used in the brewing process, as well as 20 litres of chang’aa
In a statement issued on Thursday, EACC said the search is linked to ongoing investigations into allegations of conflict of interest, abuse of office, bribery and possession of unexplained assets
At the centre of the findings is a Sh1.67 billion loan from the National Treasury that KMC has not recorded in its books, despite earlier instructions following a verification process.
Among the affected premises were Aries Residence and an adjacent hotel, where rising water levels trapped occupants before emergency teams moved in to carry out evacuations.
Heavy rainfall has caused flooding across counties including Nairobi, Machakos and Kajiado, affecting hundreds of households and disrupting transport. Kenya Red Cross says rescues, assessments and evacuations are ongoing as rainfall continues.
According to evidence presented, the complainant had been at a local bar on the evening of the incident where she had taken alcohol before deciding to leave.
In a statement on Wednesday, the governor said the county government “does not condone violence in any form” following an incident in Machakos Town on March 31, urging all parties “to exercise restraint and allow lawful and orderly processes to prevail.”
Speaking during the 3rd National Conference of Sergeants-at-Arms in Machakos County on Friday, Murkomen underscored the critical role played by the officers in maintaining order and safeguarding Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) as well as assembly premises.
Acting on intelligence about planned drug exchanges, officers seized narcotics, cash, mobile phones, and foreign passports. Authorities said investigations are ongoing to dismantle the wider trafficking network and trace additional suspects.
Anti-Narcotics Unit detectives seized 180kg of suspected narcotic drugs worth Sh5.4 million in Ng’alalya, Mavoko, arresting two suspects as a third escaped. The DCI says investigations are ongoing.
The Machakos County Emergency and Disaster Operations Centre received a distress call at approximately 11:03 pm reporting the fire outbreak.