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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Machakos County

Masinga race heats up as Kithyaka declares 2027 bid
Exclusives

Masinga race heats up as Kithyaka declares 2027 bid

Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Thursday, Kithyaka said the constituency’s proximity to Nairobi, fertile soils and available workforce could support large-scale agricultural production if farmers receive the necessary infrastructure and access to water

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DCI guns down suspect linked to viral Westlands restaurant robbery
Crime

DCI guns down suspect linked to viral Westlands restaurant robbery

According to the DCI, the suspect was traced to a house in Joska Town where he had reportedly been staying at his girlfriend's home, believing the location would keep him away from investigators. Acting on intelligence, detectives from DCI headquarters joined officers from DCI Matungulu and local police to carry out the operation.

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Wavinya Ndeti: Comedian Kioko not a county supplier
News

Wavinya Ndeti: Comedian Kioko not a county supplier

In a statement on Wednesday, the governor said the county government “does not condone violence in any form” following an incident in Machakos Town on March 31, urging all parties “to exercise restraint and allow lawful and orderly processes to prevail.”

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