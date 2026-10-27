CHADEMA urges Ruto to act over reported abduction of Tanzanian activist

Tanzanian opposition party CHADEMA has condemned the reported abduction of its member and activist Twaha Mwaipaya in Kamulu, Machakos County, near Nairobi, calling on Kenyan authorities to establish his whereabouts and ensure his safe return.

In a statement issued on Monday, 26 October 2026, the party urged the authorities to investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable under the law.

CHADEMA also called on President William Ruto to intervene, saying urgent action was needed to trace and locate Mwaipaya following his reported abduction on Kenyan soil.

The party said acts of abduction and intimidation targeting its leaders and members created fear and threatened the safety and security of citizens.

“The rule of law, the protection of human rights, and the safety of citizens are fundamental pillars of a democratic society,” the statement said.

“No individual should be abducted, threatened, or deprived of their right to live in safety because of their political beliefs or involvement in the activities of a political party.”

CHADEMA reminded the police and other relevant authorities that their responsibility was to protect human life and property and safeguard public security without political discrimination.

The party said its leaders and members were Tanzanian citizens entitled to equal protection under the law, like members of other political parties.

It urged Kenyan authorities to work with the Tanzanian government to ensure Mwaipaya was found safe and sound.

“We urge the relevant authorities to discharge their duties professionally and accountably, conduct a thorough investigation into this incident, and engage with the Government of Kenya to ensure that Twaha Mwaipaya is found safe and sound,” the statement added.

Mwaipaya was reportedly seized at around 2pm on Sunday, 25 October, while travelling in a taxi to visit friends in Kamulu.

Amnesty International Kenya and the Defenders Coalition said the individuals involved were travelling in three vehicles, including a Toyota Land Cruiser hardtop.

The identities of those responsible and Mwaipaya's whereabouts remained unknown as of Sunday evening, according to the rights organisations.

The reported incident has prompted calls for urgent action to establish what happened and secure the activist's safety.

CHADEMA said the authorities should ensure that those responsible were held accountable in accordance with the law, stressing that political affiliation should not determine the protection citizens receive.

The party appealed to President Ruto, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, to ensure urgent measures were taken to locate Mwaipaya and secure his safe return alive.