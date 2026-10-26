Linda Mwananchi demands answers over alleged abduction of Tanzanian activist in Machakos

The Linda Mwananchi Movement has condemned the alleged abduction of Tanzanian opposition activist Twaha Mwaipaya in Kamulu, Machakos County, demanding that Kenyan authorities disclose his whereabouts and guarantee his safety.

In a statement issued on Monday, October 26, the movement said Mwaipaya was seized on Sunday while travelling in a taxi by individuals using three vehicles, citing information from Amnesty International.

It called on the government to protect the activist from being forcibly removed from Kenya and demanded an independent investigation into the incident.

“We demand that the Kenyan authorities disclose his whereabouts, ensure his safety and protect him from any forced removal from Kenya,” the statement said.

The movement accused President William Ruto’s administration of allowing Kenya to become a target for those seeking to silence opposition figures and human rights defenders from neighbouring countries.

“Under Ruto's watch, Kenya is being turned into a hunting ground for those who wish to silence dissent beyond their own borders,” it said.

The group warned that the alleged abduction threatened Kenya’s longstanding role as a place of refuge for people fleeing political persecution in the region.

“Kenya has provided sanctuary to defenders of democracy and human rights fleeing persecution in the region. This is something we have taken pride in,” the statement added.

It said Kenya must not become a country where people escaping repression are tracked down, abducted and returned to those they fear.

The movement cited previous cases involving Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye and Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi Tsehai.

Besigye was abducted in Nairobi in November 2024 and subsequently taken to Uganda, where he appeared before a military court. According to the statement, he remains in detention amid concerns about his health and the conditions in which he is being held.

In January 2025, Sarungi Tsehai was abducted by armed men in Nairobi but released hours later following public outrage and intervention by human rights defenders, the movement said.

The group argued that the incidents reflected a wider threat to regional democracy and human rights, accusing the government of eroding freedoms protected by Kenya’s Constitution.

It demanded the immediate disclosure of Mwaipaya’s whereabouts, an independent investigation and accountability for everyone involved, regardless of their office or nationality.

“Kenya must remain the last man standing in defence of democracy, human rights and the rule of law in this region,” the statement said.

The movement vowed to continue defending Kenya’s democracy, rights and Constitution, insisting that the country must remain a safe haven for people fleeing repression.