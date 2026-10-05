Owidi: Opposition parties may fail to agree on one Ruto challenger

Political commentator Odoyo Owidi has raised questions over the opposition’s ability to agree on a single presidential candidate for the 2027 General Election, warning that the growing number of political parties could weaken efforts to mount a united challenge against President William Ruto.

Owidi argued that opposition leaders appear more focused on building their own political parties and regional bases than creating one common vehicle capable of carrying a joint presidential bid.

Speaking on Radio Generation's Power File on Monday, he said genuine unity would require the various leaders to work under one political party instead of building separate outfits and later trying to merge their interests.

“They are able, but they will not do it,” Owidi said when asked whether the formations could back one candidate to challenge the ruling party.

“The political formations, you see, everybody is running very quickly to have his own political party to do his own things the way he wants. If they were genuine about uniting, they would even be uniting under one political party as of now,” he added.

Owidi claimed the current political strategy involves different opposition leaders building support in their respective regions before negotiations begin over who should receive the presidential ticket.

He said such an approach could leave some politicians sidelined after spending time and resources building regional support, with the final decision likely determined through political negotiations.

“The game that is being played by the actual sponsor is to ensure that each of those purported candidates mobilize the people in their area against the person of President William Ruto,” he said.

Owidi also singled out Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, cautioning him over the political company he keeps as his profile grows ahead of the 2027 contest.

“Sifuna actually is being fatted for a very serious slaughter, and that slaughter could even be literal. He better be very careful about the people he works with,” Owidi claimed.

He also questioned the role of political activist Pauline Njoroge in Sifuna’s political activities.

“I do not understand even what Pauline Njoroge is doing next to Sifuna, almost 24/7.”

The commentator further questioned whether any of the opposition leaders had firmly established themselves as the sole presidential candidate for the 2027 race.

He said the eventual choice would depend on negotiations between the different political formations, raising concerns over whether the leaders would be willing to set aside their individual ambitions for a common candidate.

His comments come as several political parties emerge within the Linda Mwananchi Movement, with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino associated with the Mwananchi Party and Trans-Nzoia Governor George Natembeya linked to the United Democratic Party (UDP), amid efforts to turn it into the Ukombozi People’s Party.

Sifuna became the latest principal in the Linda Mwananchi Movement to unveil The Equitable Party (TEP) on Sunday as his political vehicle for the 2027 presidential race.

He was unveiled as TEP leader and presidential candidate, with plans announced to rebrand the party as the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

The latest developments have intensified debate over whether the opposition can bring together its different parties, regional bases and presidential ambitions under one ticket capable of mounting a strong challenge against Ruto in 2027.