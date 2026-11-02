Sifuna to take Linda Mwananchi agenda to Kenyans in the US

Linda Mwananchi Movement leader Edwin Sifuna is set to embark on a United States tour in November and December to engage Kenyans living abroad on leadership, economic transformation, and the future of the country as he continues to build his political profile ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Sunday, the movement said Sifuna would take the conversation to the United States, engaging Kenyans in the diaspora on issues affecting the country and its future.

The tour will begin in Allentown, Pennsylvania, from November 20 to 22, before moving to the Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia (DMV) area from November 23 to 26.

Sifuna will then travel to Dallas from November 27 to 28 and Houston from November 29 to 30. The final leg will cover Seattle and California from December 1 to 4.

The announcement comes days after the movement launched its national headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, on October 30, 2026, where it unveiled a proposed leadership structure ahead of its National Delegates Convention (NDC) scheduled for November 13.

Sifuna was named the proposed party leader, with former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, former Law Society of Kenya president Faith Odhiambo and Mavoko MP Patrick Makau nominated as his deputies.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi was proposed as national chairperson, deputised by former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo, while Suba South MP Caroli Omondi was named secretary-general, with Pauline Njoroge as his deputy.

Other proposed officials include Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka as treasurer, deputised by Abigael Gikonyo, while Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya was named head of the movement's presidential campaign, with Odhiambo as his deputy.

The proposed appointments are subject to approval by delegates at the November convention.

The US tour also comes as Sifuna emerges as one of the potential presidential contenders within the United Opposition seeking to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 elections.

He is among three politicians identified as possible opposition flagbearers, alongside former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

The three emerged as leading contenders following discussions among opposition leaders, although a joint presidential candidate is yet to be agreed upon.

The movement has been positioning Sifuna as its preferred presidential candidate, with its leadership having endorsed his candidature in September as it seeks to consolidate its political structures and expand its national reach.