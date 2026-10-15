ORPP approves Sifuna’s TEP party to Linda Mwananchi Movement

The Registrar of Political Parties has approved the proposed name change of The Equitable Party (TEP) to Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM), initiating the formal gazettement process under the Political Parties Act.

In a letter dated October 13, 2026, Registrar of Political Parties John Lorionokou confirmed that the office had received and reviewed the documents the party submitted to facilitate the name change.

The party forwarded the documents to the Registrar by letter dated October 8, 2026, which included a resolution by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) approving the proposed rebranding.

The submission also contained the notice and signed attendance list for the NEC meeting held on October 8, statutory Form PP.10 for the change of party name.

Following the review of the documents, the Registrar said the office had initiated the process of gazetting the proposed name change in accordance with Section 20(1)(d) of the Political Parties Act, Cap. 7D.

“Upon review of the documents, this Office has initiated the process of gazettement of the proposed change of party name in accordance with Section 20 (1) (d) of the Political Parties Act, Cap. 7D,” the notice read.

However, the proposed change is not yet complete, as the party must comply with the law governing the renaming of political parties.

The registrar directed the party to report any objections or representations received from members of the public after the 14-day period from the date of publication in the newspaper expired.

The party must also explain how it addressed any concerns raised, in line with Section 20(4) of the Political Parties Act.

“Following the expiry of fourteen (14) days from the date of publication of the change of name in the newspaper, the party is requested to apprise this Office of representations received from the public if any, regarding the proposed change of party name and the manner in which such representations have been addressed,” the letter stated.

The rebranding comes amid political realignments ahead of the 2027 General Election, with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and his allies positioning themselves around the Linda Mwananchi platform.