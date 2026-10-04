Sifuna unveils Equitable Party as vehicle for Linda Mwananchi Movement

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has unveiled The Equitable Party (TEP) as the new political vehicle for the Linda Mwananchi Movement ahead of the 2027 General Election, pledging to use it to pursue democratic and constitutional reforms.

Speaking at the party's unveiling in Nairobi on Sunday, Sifuna said the movement would seek to rebrand TEP as the Linda Mwananchi Movement, but would contest the 2027 election under The Equitable Party if further obstacles were placed in the way of the rebranding process.

“I am very humble to the leadership of TEP at your invitation to lead the party and the movement, and I want to assure you that I will not let you down,” Sifuna said.

He thanked the founders of TEP for making the party available to the movement, saying the new political vehicle would provide a platform through which it could seek the people's mandate.

“As the Linda Mwananchi Movement, we want to wholeheartedly thank the founders of this party... for availing this particular vehicle for the movement we call Linda Mwananchi,” he said.

Sifuna said the movement intended to pursue a political agenda centred on constitutionalism, the rule of law, accountability and equitable development.

“We launch a political movement today that shall renew our belief in constitutionalism and the rule of law,” he said.

“As espoused by the preamble to our Constitution, this party's overriding principle will be the sovereignty of the people and fidelity to our national values as a basis of growth and development.”

He said the party would seek to address concerns over the cost of living, unemployment, taxation, public services and corruption.

Sifuna also said the movement's policy team was preparing a detailed platform for the 2027 election, including proposals to cut government spending and reduce taxes.

He said the team had identified what it described as between Sh500 billion and Sh1.8 trillion in “budgeted corruption” and was examining how such expenditure could be eliminated.

Sifuna said the proposed measures could make it possible to abolish the housing levy and VAT on fuel and electricity, while reducing government borrowing and easing pressure on the private sector.

The senator also warned that the movement would not be derailed if its efforts to change TEP's name faced further challenges.

“I want to make it clear that in the event that more obstacles are put in the path of rebranding this party called the Equitable Party... the party will continue with its present identity until the ballots are cast in 2027,” he said.

Sifuna said the new party would be open to Kenyans across communities and generations, arguing that young people should have a meaningful role in shaping the country's leadership and policies.

“The people must not remain an audience to politics. They must become its authors,” he said.

The launch was attended by several opposition leaders, including Siaya Governor James Orengo, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, among other leaders.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and other Linda Mwananchi leaders during the unveiling of a new political party in Nairobi on October 4,2026. — Linda Mwananchi/Facebook

Speaking at the event, Siaya Governor James Orengo reiterated his support for Sifuna's presidential ambitions but stressed the need for opposition leaders to eventually unite behind one candidate.

“My position has not changed,” Orengo said. “My co-principals here know that my wish was to have one party, one presidential candidate.”

The unveiling came days after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal overturned the Registrar of Political Parties' refusal to reserve the Linda Mwananchi Movement name. The Tribunal directed the Registrar to reserve the name and abbreviation LMM within seven days.

The Registrar subsequently approved the reservation of the Linda Mwananchi Movement name for up to 90 days, according to a letter dated October 1.