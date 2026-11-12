Linda Mwananchi restricts November 13 NDC attendance to designated delegates

The Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM) has restricted participation in its November 13 National Delegates Conference (NDC) to a select group of delegates registered under The Equitable Party (TEP), setting clear conditions on who will be allowed to attend the meeting expected to formalise its transition into a political party.

In a notice issued on Thursday, the movement said only individuals who had registered as TEP members by the time the conference announcement was published would qualify to participate in the meeting.

It further explained that each county had been assigned a fixed number of delegates according to its registered membership, directing members to adhere strictly to the allocations.

The movement warned that attendance would be limited to the designated representatives, ruling out participation by other supporters who do not meet the requirements.

“The National Delegates Conference (NDC) is a statutory meeting held to fulfil the legal requirements of our party's establishment,” the notice stated.

“Attendance at the NDC on November 13,2026 is restricted to designated delegates drawn from TEP members who were registered by the date the NDC notice was published.”

LMM appealed to its supporters to respect the arrangements, explaining that the gathering would play a key role in securing the legal and organisational changes needed to establish the movement as a fully recognised political outfit.

The delegates will be expected to approve the proposed change of the party's name and endorse other resolutions necessary to complete its transition to the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

“We ask for your understanding and cooperation as we undertake this important process to approve the party's name change and ratify other decisions necessary to formalise our transition to the Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM),” the statement added.

The November 13 meeting will also consider the proposed leadership structure announced during the unveiling of the movement's headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, on October 30.

Under the proposed arrangement, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has been selected to serve as party leader, with former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, former Law Society of Kenya president Faith Odhiambo and Mavoko MP Patrick Makau lined up as his deputies.

The movement has also set aside a fourth deputy party leader position for the Coast region, although the proposed office holder was not named in the announcement.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has been proposed as the party's chairperson, with former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo designated for the deputy chairperson position.

Suba South MP Caroli Omondi has been picked for the secretary-general position, with Pauline Njoroge proposed as his deputy.

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka is expected to take up the treasurer's position, deputised by Abigael Gikonyo.

The proposed structure also places Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya in charge of the presidential campaign, while assigning him the role of chairperson of the party's Board of Trustees.

Odhiambo has additionally been named as the proposed deputy head of the presidential campaign team.

However, the leadership changes and appointments are not yet final, as they must first receive the approval of delegates during Friday's National Delegates Conference.

The meeting will therefore determine whether the proposed officials assume the positions as the movement moves to complete the process of formalising its political party structure.