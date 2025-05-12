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Police halt former Governor Mwangaza’s rally in Meru
Tensions escalated when Kawira alighted from her car and confronted the police officers barring her entry.
Tensions escalated when Kawira alighted from her car and confronted the police officers barring her entry.
She fiercely criticized Governor Mutuma, vowing to take action that would see him sent back to prison.
The High Court is set to deliver its ruling on a case challenging the impeachment of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza on Friday March 14.
Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza remains confident of winning as she awaits the impeachment ruling, stating that she still plans to run in the 2027 elections.