Linda Mwananchi calls for arrests over attack on Kawira Mwangaza in Meru

Linda Mwananchi has called for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for attacks on former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and her team during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Githongo Market, Central Imenti, demanding investigations into the incident and an earlier confrontation involving her supporters.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by Pauline Njoroge, Head of Communication at the movement’s National Secretariat, Linda Mwananchi said Mwangaza’s vehicles were damaged, equipment stolen and several members of her staff injured during Tuesday’s incident.

The movement said Mwangaza had been invited to the county celebrations by the County Commissioner and should have been allowed to attend without fear of intimidation or violence.

“Beyond that invitation, she had every right as a Kenyan to attend a public national celebration without being subjected to violence and intimidation. Mashujaa Day belongs to all Kenyans, regardless of their political affiliation,” the statement read.

The condemnation comes amid growing concerns over repeated incidents of violence reported by Mwangaza and her supporters during political and community activities in Meru County.

Mwangaza’s entourage was reportedly attacked while trying to access Githongo Stadium, where Governor Isaac Mutuma M’Ethingia was presiding over the county’s Mashujaa Day celebrations. Vehicles in her motorcade were pelted with stones, while one person was reportedly injured and taken to hospital.

The circumstances that led to the confrontation, as well as the identities of those involved, have not been independently established.

Linda Mwananchi said the incident was particularly troubling because it followed another reported attack on Mwangaza’s team during her Okolea charity activities in Gituine Village, Igembe Central, on Sunday, October 18.

The charity event, which involved distributing assistance to vulnerable families, was reportedly disrupted by groups of youths. Items meant for donation were taken, while church equipment and musical instruments belonging to her husband, Murega Baichu, were also reportedly stolen.

Following the incident, Mwangaza raised concerns over alleged attacks on her supporters in Igembe Central and along Laare Road. She also called on security agencies to investigate claims that some of those involved in the confrontations were armed.

The movement said the latest confrontation at Githongo reinforced the need for security agencies to investigate both incidents and ensure those responsible face the law.

“We demand prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into yesterday’s attack and the earlier incidents reported by Hon. Kawira Mwangaza. Those responsible must be brought to book.”

Linda Mwananchi also criticised the Council of Governors over what it described as a failure to speak out against threats and intimidation facing Mwangaza and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.

The movement called on the council to defend the safety and dignity of current and former governors, regardless of their political affiliations.

“We also call out the Council of Governors for its silence as Governor George Natembeya and former Governor Kawira Mwangaza face threats and intimidation from the state. The Council must speak out against political persecution and defend the safety and dignity of serving and former governors, regardless of their political affiliation,” the statement maintained.

The group further demanded an end to attacks that it blamed on alleged groups mobilised to target opposition leaders and their supporters.

“The continued use of sponsored goons to attack and intimidate opposition leaders and their supporters must stop.”

Mwangaza remains an active political figure in Meru following the end of her tenure as governor in 2024, after her impeachment was upheld by the Senate. Her removal followed a prolonged dispute with the county assembly, which had initiated several impeachment proceedings against her.

Since leaving office, she has continued to take part in political activities, including engagements linked to the Linda Mwananchi movement, as political groups and leaders position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The reported attacks have renewed concerns over political tolerance and the safety of leaders and their supporters during public events, particularly as political activity gathers pace ahead of the next election.

Linda Mwananchi maintained that national celebrations such as Mashujaa Day should bring Kenyans together rather than provide an opportunity for political intimidation. The movement called for impartial investigations into the reported incidents and legal action against anyone found responsible.