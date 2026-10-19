Linda Mwananchi accuses Ruto of interfering with Natembeya’s Kitale Market project

Linda Mwananchi has accused President William Ruto of interfering with the Masinde Muliro Market project in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County, as a dispute over development credit, public resources, and the constitutional mandate of county governments escalates between the Head of State and Governor George Natembeya.

In a statement issued and signed by Head of Communication, Pauline Njoroge, on Monday, the political movement defended Natembeya, arguing that the market was developed under the county government and should be managed in accordance with the principles of devolution.

The statement came as tensions over the facility intensified following Ruto’s commissioning of the market on Friday, October 16, despite Natembeya’s objections that the national government was taking credit for a project funded largely by the county administration.

The governor had threatened legal action to stop the President from launching the facility, insisting that the national government should respect the division of responsibilities established by the Constitution.

“Let the county government handle projects that have been devolved to it, and let the national government handle projects that fall under its mandate.” Natembeya said earlier, arguing that devolved projects should remain under county governments.

The disagreement has since developed into a broader political confrontation, with the governor accusing Ruto of attempting to undermine his administration while the President has criticised Natembeya’s handling of development projects in Trans Nzoia.

Trans-Nzoia Governor George Natembeya appearing before the Godfrey Osotsi-led Senate County Public Investment Committee (CPIC) in Parliament on Tuesday, 20 January 2026. Photo/David Bogonko Nyokang’i

Linda Mwananchi described the market as more than a commercial facility, linking it to the political legacy of Pius Henry Masinde Muliro, a prominent Kenyan politician who championed decentralised governance.

“The Masinde Muliro Market in Kitale is named in honour of one of Kenya's greatest-ever politicians, a liberation icon and perhaps the earliest proponent of devolution at the country's independence, Pius Henry Masinde Muliro,” the statement said.

“For the local communities in Trans Nzoia County, therefore, it is not merely a trading venue, but also a monument in commemoration of freedom, liberty and the indomitable spirit of devolution, as espoused by the late Muliro.”

The movement maintained that constructing and managing markets falls within county government responsibilities and argued that the national government’s involvement should not undermine the authority of the devolved administration.

It also questioned the deployment of police officers and security equipment during the standoff, describing the move as intimidation against Natembeya and his supporters.

The allegations form part of a wider dispute over the implementation of devolution and the extent to which the national government can intervene in projects administered by counties.

According to Linda Mwananchi, the market project was commissioned during the 2017/18 financial year at a cost of Sh874.28 million.

The movement cited the Auditor-General’s report for the 2023/24 financial year, which raised concerns about delays, seven extensions granted to the contractor, variations in project costs and questions surrounding land ownership documentation.

Auditors also reportedly found the contractor absent during a physical inspection conducted on September 10, 2024.

Linda Mwananchi said Natembeya inherited the outstanding audit queries from the previous county administration and was subsequently directed by the Senate County Public Investments Committee to address the concerns and ensure completion of the project.

The movement further claimed that the committee later inspected the facility and commended the county government’s efforts.

“The current status is that the audit queries have been resolved and Governor Natembeya was applauded by the Senate CPIC Committee,” the statement added.

However, the movement’s assertion that the queries had been resolved was not independently established in the material available.

The market dispute has become a focal point of growing tensions between Ruto and Natembeya, who have also clashed over healthcare infrastructure and other development projects in Trans Nzoia.

During his recent tour of the county, Ruto criticised the governor’s administration and defended national government involvement in development initiatives, including the proposed upgrade of Kitale Level 5 Hospital.

Natembeya, however, has maintained that the government should respect constitutional boundaries and prioritise projects falling under its own mandate.

The governor has also accused the President of using development projects to gain political advantage ahead of the 2027 General Election.

On the market, Natembeya previously warned that he would remove the President’s name from project signage, insisting that county-funded developments should be recognised accordingly.

Linda Mwananchi urged Natembeya and residents of Trans Nzoia to remain firm amid the dispute, insisting that the market should serve local traders and communities.

“We stand with Governor Natembeya and the people of Trans Nzoia County. The Masinde Muliro Market must serve the people for whom it was built, with full respect for devolution, the Constitution and the rule of law,” the statement said.

The dispute now centres on who financed and completed the market, who should oversee its operations, and how development projects should be credited without undermining devolution.