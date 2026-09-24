Natembeya names UDP as Sifuna’s vehicle for 2027

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has disclosed that Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna could use the United Democratic Party (UDP) as his vehicle in the 2027 presidential race, even as opposition parties pursue a broader arrangement to agree on a single candidate.

Natembeya said the formation of separate parties by opposition politicians should not be viewed as a sign of division, arguing that the parties could still work together under one opposition umbrella.

He cited the Azimio Coalition, which he said brought together about 25 parties behind former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, as an example of different political parties working towards a common presidential bid.

“Everyone is trying to form their own parties; regardless of the parties they form, they are still in the opposition. The whole block is opposition; it doesn’t matter the number of parties that are there,” Natembeya said.

The governor also defended plans by Luhya leaders to establish a regional political party, rejecting criticism that such efforts amounted to tribal politics.

“When the Luhya Community unite to form their party, they call it tribalism. Let us ignore all that noise. We shall form a strong regional party even if it is a community party; we unite because strong communities make a strong nation.”

According to Natembeya, the opposition strategy will allow individual parties to maintain their identities while negotiating together on the presidential contest.

“When we said that we shall be united as the opposition, everyone has to be in their own house. It is something we are working on. We shall make sure that we have one presidential candidate,” Natembeya said.

He specifically named UDP as the party Sifuna could use, while leaving open the possibility of the senator contesting through the wider opposition coalition.

“The party is there; Sifuna’s party is called the United Democratic Party; it is the one that we shall use. When we go to the negotiating table to decide who the presidential candidate will be, I believe it will be Edwin Sifuna,” he said.

“If Sifuna will vie with UDP or the coalition that we are forming, then so be it,” Natembeya added.

Natembeya further dismissed reports of growing disagreements among opposition figures, saying the differences being discussed publicly were mainly being driven by social media.

“There is just noise on social media; all opposition leaders are united and are speaking in one voice and soon we shall pick our presidential flag bearer,” he said.

His comments came days after digital communications strategist Pauline Njoroge announced that Linda Mwananchi would unveil its political party within 11 days.

"Very, very soon, the Party that we have all been waiting for will be unveiled! HE Edwin Sifuna amejipanga sawa sawa!" Paline said.

The planned unveiling comes against the backdrop of disagreements involving supporters of Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino within the Linda Mwananchi movement.

The differences became more visible after Linda Mwananchi held a mobilisation drive in Nairobi on Sunday, September 13, which ended with a rally at Jacaranda Grounds.

The event also brought to the fore competing views over the movement's political direction, with several leaders supporting Sifuna's presidential ambitions as Siaya Governor James Orengo also considers a bid for the top seat.

Despite the disagreements, Owino on Friday, September 18, reiterated his support for Sifuna's presidential bid.

Owino, speaking in Central Nyakach, Kisumu County, during the funeral of Jeremiah Kisero, said his relationship with Sifuna had been strengthened by their experience in ODM.

“We started together when we were facing challenges in the party, after he had been expelled from ODM. We stood by him after the expulsion, and now he is on his way to becoming the President of Kenya,” Owino said.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has separately called on the two leaders to resolve their differences and urged their supporters to avoid taking the dispute along ethnic lines.

“Linda Mwananchi will play a significant role when we converge in liberating our country. We don’t want that movement divided... I have seen it’s taking a tribal dimension that I don’t like, where the Luo people and the Luhya people have started trading insults,” Gachagua said.

The developments come as opposition leaders continue discussions on how to work together ahead of the 2027 General Election while retaining their respective political parties.

Natembeya maintains that the different parties can remain within one opposition bloc, with the final decision on the presidential candidate expected to be made through negotiations among the parties.