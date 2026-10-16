Senator Nyamu warns Winnie Odinga’s entry into Nairobi politics could lock out Babu Owino

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has predicted possible political fallout between Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino if East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Winnie Odinga joins the Linda Mwananchi faction.

Speaking during an interview on TV47 on Friday, Nyamu said Winnie’s entry into the faction could complicate Babu’s ambitions to become Nairobi governor, arguing that Sifuna might prioritise the daughter of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in future political arrangements.

“I think Winnie’s entry if it is true, like they are reading that Winnie is going to join Linda Mwananchi then Winnie completely destroys Babu Owino,” Nyamu said.

She argued that Nairobi’s cosmopolitan nature could complicate efforts to accommodate two Luo politicians in prominent county positions, particularly if one sought the governorship while the other pursued the Senate seat.

“We cannot have a Luo governor and a Luo senator. So where does that leave Babu Owino?” she posed.

Nyamu suggested that Sifuna could give Winnie priority in the political lineup, potentially leaving Babu with limited options within the faction.

She predicted that the development could trigger disagreements between the two leaders, saying Babu was unlikely to abandon his gubernatorial ambitions.

“He is just going to change vehicle, so it’s just a matter of time,” she said, suggesting the Embakasi East MP could seek an alternative political platform to pursue his ambitions.

Winnie has already declared her intention to contest the Nairobi Senate seat in the 2027 General Election, setting the stage for a potentially competitive race.

Speaking on the first anniversary of her father’s death at Migwena Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, Winnie urged young people to seek elective positions, including governor, senator, MP, and member of the county assembly.

“As Edwin Sifuna searches for higher offices, I see kuna space… That’s why I have decided that I’ll stand for the Senate of Nairobi County,” she said.

Her declaration places her in competition with Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, who has also announced his interest in the seat.

Odiwuor welcomed Winnie’s entry, saying it would make the contest more competitive, but insisted he would not withdraw from the race.

“Winnie’s entrance in the race makes it even more exciting, makes it more competitive, makes it more serious,” he said.

He maintained that he would remain in ODM and seek the party’s nomination through a fair process, adding that he would support whoever wins if the nominations were conducted fairly.

The Nairobi Senate contest is unfolding as Sifuna considers a higher political office ahead of the 2027 General Election.