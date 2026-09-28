Khalwale: Linda Mwananchi yet to agree on common political party

Kakamega Senator Dr Bonny Khalwale says the Linda Mwananchi movement has yet to settle on a single political party, with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya maintaining their allegiance to their respective parties.

Speaking on NTV on Monday, Khalwale said the majority of leaders at the movement’s Saturday retreat agreed to pursue a common political party, while allowing those who preferred other parties to retain their political identities and remain part of the wider formation.

“The party is not an easy issue to settle because a number of those members have affiliation to political parties,” Khalwale said, citing himself, Owino and former Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza among those with existing party affiliations.

He said Owino defended his political vehicle during the meeting, while Natembeya also maintained his position.

“Babu then discharged himself very well and persuaded the rest of us why we should allow him not to be part of the majority,” Khalwale said.

“Similarly, George Natembeya also stood his ground that he was happier to stay with United Democratic Party (UDP).”

Khalwale said the majority nevertheless agreed to proceed with a common party, stressing that the decision did not shut the door on those who disagreed.

“The minority had its say, but the majority had the way,” he said.

He added that the movement would seek to work with parties led by Owino and Natembeya as it builds a wider political alliance ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“The fourth resolution was that after we have pronounced what party it is, that party will then be allowed to commence discussions with like-minded parties, with the possibility of creating a coalition,” Khalwale said.

“The most likely-minded parties that we would start with would be Babu's party, Natembeya's party, and then we talk about coalition, so they would still be part of our team.”

Khalwale said the question of the political vehicle had been one of the issues contributing to uncertainty within Linda Mwananchi, alongside questions over its leadership.

His remarks follow a Saturday, September 26, retreat at which Linda Mwananchi leaders unanimously endorsed Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as the movement’s leader and presidential flag bearer, amid concerns over disintegration within the emerging opposition formation.

In a statement issued after the retreat, the movement said its leaders had resolved to move forward together, united around what they described as a common purpose of responding to calls for better governance.

“We met as the leadership of Linda Mwananchi and resolved to move forward together, united by a common purpose of answering the call of Kenyans seeking better governance and rescuing our country from the grave failures of the current administration,” the statement said.

The leaders resolved that Sifuna would lead the movement as its presidential candidate and announce the political party through which he will contest the presidency in early October.

“In early October, Sifuna will lead the unveiling of the party on whose ticket he will run,” the statement said.