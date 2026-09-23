Why Opposition parties will delay joint 2027 presidential pick - Mbae

The Opposition is unlikely to unveil a common presidential ticket this year, with the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) saying the competing political outfits need more time to build their bases before entering formal coalition negotiations.

DCP Secretary for Planning and Economic Affairs Peter Mbae during an interview with Radio Generation on Wednesday said the parties will first go through their respective internal processes before beginning serious discussions on how to form a joint ticket for the 2027 General Election.

Mbae said the earliest possible time for the Opposition to agree on and announce a joint presidential candidate would be January 2027, rejecting calls for the various principals to move quickly and settle on one candidate.

He said there was no reason for the parties to force an early agreement when coalition-building was still taking shape.

“I want to tell our people we have a plan, we are not in a hurry. People want us to greet and hug each other, then go where for the remaining months? Let the coalition building take its course,” Mbae said.

He said the Opposition should allow more political parties to develop and take part in negotiations, saying the process should not be reduced to an agreement among a few leaders.

“Let parties be five or even six. It is time for Kenyans to vet the people because in the end it is not the people in the boardroom who will choose the person to lead the alternative government lineup,” he said.

Mbae said the eventual presidential candidate and running mate should be determined by the choices and preferences of voters, rather than being decided entirely through negotiations between party leaders.

“It is the people who will give us the combination they want. It is the people who will say,” he said.

His comments come as Opposition leaders face growing calls to settle on a single presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 election, with several political formations positioning themselves for the contest.

Mbae said the parties still have individual political activities to complete before serious coalition discussions can begin.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna is expected to formally launch his political vehicle in October, with his allies positioning him as the presidential candidate of the emerging Linda Mwananchi movement.

DCP, meanwhile, plans to hold its National Delegates Congress in November, where former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is expected to be endorsed as the party's presidential candidate.

“October is coming. Edwin Sifuna will announce his party, where he will be the party leader and presidential candidate. DCP will hold its NDC in November, which will endorse Gachagua as its candidate. Then the conversations will begin from there,” Mbae said.

According to Mbae, the more serious phase of coalition negotiations is expected to start around January, after the parties have completed their respective activities.

“People will begin taking serious tea around January. We are going to announce our lineup as the days go by,” he said.

He also sought to lower expectations of an announcement before the end of the year, particularly among those expecting the Opposition to unveil its candidate in November or December.

“Anybody who feels they want it to be announced around November or December, they can switch off, they can move on. We know what we are doing; we are not in a hurry,” he said.