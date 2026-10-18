Sifuna explains what Linda Mwananchi will consider before awarding tickets

Linda Mwananchi leader and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has urged political aspirants to demonstrate grassroots support, uphold discipline, and prove their ability to win elections as the movement prepares to formalise its political structures and register candidates.

In a post shared on Linda Mwananchi’s X account on Sunday, October 18, 2026, Sifuna cautioned against awarding nomination tickets based on personal connections or the influence of senior party officials, insisting that popularity and electoral viability should guide the selection process.

He said the movement intended to learn from the experiences of established political parties, adopting practices that promote electoral success while avoiding those that undermine internal democracy.

“If we don't learn from our experiences in our parties, then we're doing nothing. The good things about power, we learn from them and continue with them. But the bad things, we leave them behind,” Sifuna said.

The senator maintained that securing a party ticket should not be treated as a guarantee of victory, urging aspirants to establish their support among voters before seeking elective positions.

Sifuna argued that political parties risk weakening their electoral prospects when they overlook popular candidates in favour of individuals supported by influential officials.

He said parties should assess aspirants based on their grassroots mobilisation, acceptance among voters and chances of winning elections rather than relying on internal political alliances.

The Linda Mwananchi leader proposed that candidates should contribute the bulk of their electoral strength, with the party providing additional support to improve their chances at the ballot.

“We need to establish whether somebody has the numbers, whether they are accepted and whether they have a chance of winning. Seventy per cent should come from the candidate, and thirty per cent should be added by the party,” he maintained.

Sifuna also dismissed suggestions that the registration of aspirants was intended to generate money for party officials, saying the objective was to identify credible candidates capable of competing successfully in elections.

“My interest is not to get money from you people. Our interest is to make sure we get good candidates who can actually win elections.”

He urged aspirants to ensure they were formally registered within the party's systems, noting that declaring their ambitions during political meetings was not a substitute for official registration.

The senator also warned aspirants that their conduct during meetings, rallies and public engagements could influence their political prospects.

He explained that discipline was essential for anyone seeking leadership, urging candidates to follow instructions, respect established procedures and ensure their supporters behaved appropriately during campaigns.

“When you are given the mic, we also observe you. And there are people here who are being judged because there is no discipline. Without discipline, there is nowhere you can go. Please follow those instructions, and you will go far,” Sifuna stated.

He recalled an incident at a political rally where supporters allegedly disrupted proceedings with placards and blocked cameras while a candidate addressed the gathering.

Sifuna said such actions could undermine a candidate's message and damage their public image, urging aspirants to organise their teams and maintain orderly campaigns.

Linda Mwananchi's preparations come as Kenya's political landscape enters a period of intensified activity ahead of the 2027 General Election, with aspirants seeking positions in national and county governments expected to pursue party nominations.

For emerging political movements, establishing formal structures, registering members and aspirants, and developing transparent candidate-selection procedures are important steps towards participating effectively in elections.

Kenya's political parties operate within a legal framework overseen by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, while the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is responsible for managing elections and overseeing political party primaries in accordance with the law.

The nomination process has historically been a contentious stage of Kenyan elections, with disagreements over candidate selection sometimes resulting in defections, independent candidacies and disputes within political parties.

Against this backdrop, Sifuna said Linda Mwananchi was finalising its branding and intended to complete its party records by the end of October, urging aspirants to prioritise grassroots mobilisation as the movement prepares for the 2027 General Election.

His remarks place grassroots mobilisation, discipline and candidate credibility at the centre of the movement's preparations, as aspirants seek to establish their political standing ahead of the next General Election.