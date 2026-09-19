Why Babu Owino says party row will not affect his Sifuna alliance

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has ruled out abandoning Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna despite disagreements over the political party that should carry the Linda Mwananchi movement into the 2027 General Election.

Babu says the differences over the movement's political vehicle should not be confused with his relationship with Sifuna, whom he says he has supported since the two faced difficulties in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

“Sifuna ni ndugu yangu, na sitamwacha nyuma kwa sababu mimi ndiye tulianza na yeye,” Babu said.

He spoke on Friday, September 18, 2026, in Central Nyakach, Kisumu County, while attending the funeral of Jeremiah Kisero.

Babu recalled the period when Sifuna was expelled from ODM, saying the two continued working together despite the challenges within the party.

“Tulianza naye wakati tulikuwa na shida kwa chama, akiwa amekuwa expelled from ODM. Tukasonga naye from expulsion na sai anaelekea kuwa rais wa Kenya,” he said.

He said that history would not be undone by the current disagreement over the political vehicle for Linda Mwananchi.

Babu said he would continue mobilising support for Sifuna and campaign for him as the movement's presidential candidate.

“Tutakuwa na solidarity. Sasa tutasukuma yeye pale mbele akiwa candidate wetu,” Babu said.

His position comes at a time when leaders within Linda Mwananchi are yet to agree on the political party through which the movement will pursue its 2027 plans.

Babu has been pushing for a coalition in which the leaders retain their separate political parties while operating together under Linda Mwananchi.

He has said he had already secured a political party before the movement was formed and has resisted the idea of his party being absorbed into another political outfit.

According to Babu, Sifuna's Ukombozi Party and his Mwananchi Party can remain in place while the leaders build a wider political alliance.

“Akifika huko mbele tutaform coalition ya Linda Mwananchi,” Babu said.

He has also argued that the arrangement would give the different leaders room to maintain their political identities while joining forces for the wider campaign.

“We'll start the coalition with Linda Mwananchi because ultimately we must have a big coalition with those in the alternative government,” he said.

Babu has previously said there was an earlier understanding on his party before Ukombozi became part of the discussions. He said he later met Sifuna at his office to discuss the issue, after which differences emerged over the party that should be used.

The position has put Babu at odds with Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, who has backed Ukombozi People’s Party as the vehicle for Sifuna's presidential campaign.

“Ukombozi People’s Party and Sifuna will be the ones saving this country,” Natembeya said after Babu spoke about the dispute.

The disagreement has also raised questions about how Linda Mwananchi will bring together the different political parties and interests involved as preparations for the 2027 election continue.

Efforts have been made by some leaders to keep the differences from growing into a wider disagreement within the movement.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has been involved in efforts to keep the principals together, while Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu has argued that differences over political parties should not automatically be viewed as a breakdown between Babu and Sifuna.

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, however, has said Linda Mwananchi can continue even without Sifuna, adding another position to the public debate about the movement's future.

The party disagreement is also taking place alongside discussions about the movement's eventual presidential ticket.

Siaya Governor James Orengo has indicated that he wants a credible process through which leaders can seek the Linda Mwananchi presidential nomination, creating another issue for the movement to address as its leaders shape their 2027 plans.

Babu has meanwhile indicated that his reduced presence at some Linda Mwananchi rallies should not be interpreted as a withdrawal from the movement.

He has said he plans to spend more time on political mobilisation in Nairobi, where he is focusing on his political base.

The MP has said he will still attend some Linda Mwananchi activities depending on his schedule, even as he devotes more attention to Nairobi, which has 85 wards and nearly 2.5 million registered voters.

His position leaves him maintaining his own political party while continuing to back Sifuna's presidential ambitions.

For Babu, the two positions can exist together through a coalition arrangement that brings different parties under the Linda Mwananchi umbrella.

The question now facing the movement is whether its leaders will reach agreement on that model or settle on a single political party to serve as the vehicle for the 2027 election.