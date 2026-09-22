Sifuna has great ambitions, Bishop Wanjiru says, but warns against political betrayal

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna should keep both the presidency and deputy presidency on the table as he weighs his political future in 2027, Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Bishop Margaret Wanjiru has said, urging him to surround himself with mature and trustworthy allies who can guide his growth as a national leader.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Wanjiru said Sifuna has the potential to rise to the highest office in the country but warned that the people around him could play an important role in shaping his political journey.

“Edwin has a great calling,” she said. “Edwin can do very well as a leader, but Edwin needs somebody mature to hold his hand, and he needs somebody who will not do what I call deception.”

Wanjiru, who referred to Sifuna as “my son and my friend”, said the senator should remain open to different political arrangements as opposition parties and other political groups negotiate possible alliances ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“I would have wanted him to have two options, One for presidential, two for running mate,” she said.

She said having the two options would give Sifuna room to respond to the political arrangements that may emerge from negotiations, rather than committing himself to one position too early.

“If everything else and everybody else says this is the president, then they are saying he is the deputy. If they are saying he is the president, then he is given a deputy,” she said.

Wanjiru also advised Sifuna to be careful about the people he places his confidence in, saying political colleagues may sometimes have ambitions that do not necessarily match his own.

“He needs to be in a safe place where he is secure to grow and move on,” she said.

She linked her advice to her own experiences in politics, including what she described as betrayal during the Nairobi gubernatorial contest.

“I am not asking Sifuna to over trust. I'm asking him to trust to a reasonable trust to a certain extent,” she said.

Wanjiru further recalled an incident following the 2022 General Election when she said she helped Sifuna secure his election certificate amid confusion at Tamburi Park.

“I told him, young man, sit down. I'm here to make sure you get your certificate,” she said.

“For me, he is a good guy, great leader,” she added.

Sifuna has in recent months increased his political activities through the Linda Mwananchi movement as he considers a possible presidential run in the 2027 General Election.

On September 13, the Nairobi senator used a Linda Mwananchi rally in Nairobi to signal his interest in taking on a bigger national political role.

Movement spokesperson Caroli Omondi later said the group planned to nominate Sifuna as its presidential flagbearer before opening talks with other opposition formations.

Sifuna's political plans come at a time when opposition leaders are consulting on possible cooperation ahead of the 2027 polls, with discussions on whether they can agree on a joint presidential candidate still ongoing.