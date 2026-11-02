Governor Sakaja dumps UDA for ODM, announces 2027 re-election bid on Orange party ticket

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has officially defected from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to join the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), announcing that he will seek re-election on the party's ticket in the 2027 General Election.

Sakaja was formally received into ODM on Monday, November 2, at the party's headquarters, Chungwa House, in Nairobi, where he was welcomed by senior party officials, including Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati.

Addressing party officials and supporters, Sakaja described his decision as more than a political announcement, saying it reflected his personal beliefs and commitment to the values he wanted to advance.

"Today is not an ordinary day in my political journey. So today I stand before you not simply to make a political statement or a political announcement, but a very, very personal position, a statement about where I believe in, and why I believe we must go together," he said.

The governor cited human rights, dignity and freedom as some of the principles underpinning his political position, arguing that the rights of Kenyans should not depend on those holding political power.

"Dignity and freedoms of every Kenyan are not favours granted by those in power. They are rights guaranteed by others," Sakaja said.

His move formalises weeks of political speculation over his future in UDA, following growing calls by ODM leaders and supporters for him to join the party ahead of the next election.

The governor had attended an ODM rally at Jacaranda Grounds on Saturday, October 31, where he asked supporters which political party they wanted him to associate with.

The crowd urged him to join ODM, prompting him to ask the party leadership present to welcome him.

Sakaja had previously acknowledged consultations over a possible move, citing his close relationship with former ODM leader Raila Odinga, whom he described as a father figure.

The defection comes as political parties intensify preparations for the 2027 General Election, with politicians increasingly aligning themselves with different political formations ahead of the contest.

Sakaja's entry into ODM is expected to shape the Nairobi gubernatorial race, which has already attracted several aspirants seeking to unseat him.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has declared his interest in the governor's seat and is positioning himself to contest on The Mwananchi Party ticket, while Embakasi North MP James Gakuya is associated with Rigathi Gachagua's Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru has also announced her gubernatorial ambitions under the Kenya Moja Movement Party, adding to the growing list of contenders seeking to control City Hall.

The developments signal an increasingly competitive contest for Nairobi, with party affiliations, alliances and nominations expected to play a central role as the country moves closer to the 2027 polls.