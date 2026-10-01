UDA party leads in party popularity as DCP, ODM trail in new Politrack poll

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has taken the lead in party popularity ahead of the 2027 General Election, with 32 per cent of respondents in a new Politrack Research Team survey saying they support the ruling party.

The poll, conducted between September 15 and 25, 2026, showed UDA with a clear lead among individual political parties, followed by the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) at 11.7 per cent and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) at 10.6 per cent.

The 1.1 percentage-point gap between DCP and ODM falls within the poll's reported margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Jubilee was fourth with 6.9 per cent support, while Wiper attracted 5.6 per cent of respondents.

The findings come as political parties position themselves for the 2027 elections, with established formations working to retain their support while newer parties seek to build a wider national presence.

Politrack said the survey targeted potential voters across the country and used a text-based technology platform to invite selected respondents to take part and answer the questions at their convenience.

A total of 20,419 respondents participated in the survey, which was conducted at a 95 per cent confidence level and carried a margin of error of +/-3 per cent.

DCP, associated with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has been expanding its presence across the country as the 2027 election approaches.

ODM is also undergoing changes following the death of its former leader Raila Odinga, with the party facing discussions on its future political direction and possible alliances ahead of the polls.

The poll also looked at support for wider political coalition labels rather than individual parties. Kenya Kwanza recorded 3.5 per cent, while Azimio received 3.2 per cent.

KANU and the Amani National Congress (ANC) each posted 0.6 per cent, while FORD Kenya received 0.5 per cent. Other parties that were not individually listed collectively accounted for 6.1 per cent.

A notable share of respondents did not state a preferred political party.

Those who preferred not to disclose their choice made up 9.1 per cent, while 7.3 per cent said they did not support any party. A further 2.3 per cent were unsure of the party they supported.

Combined, the three groups represented 18.7 per cent of all respondents, showing that a sizeable section of those surveyed had not settled on a political party preference.

The findings come ahead of increased party activity as political formations prepare for the 2027 polls through recruitment, coalition talks and grassroots mobilisation.