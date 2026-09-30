Njiru: Political coalitions should not end when presidents take office

Wiper Patriotic Front spokesperson Ndegwa Njiru has called for political parties and coalitions to build stronger institutions that can hold governments to account throughout a president’s term, rather than allowing alliances to fade after elections.

Speaking during an interview with Radio Generation on Wednesday, Njiru said Kenya’s discussion on political coalitions should go beyond how parties come together to win elections, as political formations begin preparing for the August 10, 2027 General Election.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set August 10, 2027 as the date for the next General Election, while political parties are expected to conclude their primaries by May 9, 2027.

Njiru argued that political alliances should be based on institutions, the Constitution and the rule of law instead of being built around individual politicians.

“One coalition is premised on the rule of law; they are premised on our constitution. If you see somebody who undermines a coalition because that coalition has allowed him or her to get into power, like what has happened in Kenya Kwanza, you are essentially undermining our laws. You are essentially undermining our democracy,” Njiru explained.

He said coalitions should continue playing a role even after the elections, with political parties retaining enough strength to question and check leaders who emerge from their ranks.

Kenya has a long history of political alliances formed around elections. In 2002, the National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) brought together several opposition parties and defeated KANU, leading to the election of Mwai Kibaki as president.

Similar alliances were formed in later elections. The Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD), which included ODM, Wiper and FORD-Kenya among other parties, contested the 2013 election.

In 2017, ODM, Wiper, ANC, FORD-Kenya and Chama Cha Mashinani came together under the National Super Alliance (NASA).

The 2022 election also saw parties regroup under major political formations. Several parties joined the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition, while the Kenya Kwanza Alliance brought together parties including UDA, ANC and FORD-Kenya.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties currently lists Azimio as a registered coalition political party and Kenya Kwanza as a registered coalition.

As the 2027 election approaches, coalition-building has again become a major part of political activity.

In August 2026, President William Ruto confirmed plans for a Kenya Kwanza-ODM coalition ahead of the 2027 election. Technical teams were tasked with developing a coalition framework, power-sharing arrangements and a joint manifesto.

Opposition parties have also been holding talks on possible alliances. Reports in 2026 have pointed to consultations involving Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Democracy for Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua, while the final shape of opposition coalitions remains under discussion.

Njiru said the strength of a political party should not be measured only by its ability to help a politician secure office. He argued that parties should also have structures that allow them to hold their own leaders accountable once they are in government.

The advocate said Wiper supports efforts aimed at strengthening constitutionalism and the rule of law, citing Article 10 of the Constitution.

The article lists democracy and participation of the people, the rule of law, inclusiveness, good governance, integrity, transparency and accountability among Kenya’s national values and principles of governance.

“Coalitions are not meant to expire on the date the president is sworn in, because this coalition itself is creating what is called checks and balances. It is meant to check on the bitterness of the presidency, and you know political parties that are strong enough are able to check on the bitterness of the president.”

Njiru pointed to South Africa's African National Congress as an example of a party exercising control over leaders who rise to power through its political structures.

He argued that Kenyan parties should establish similar internal systems that would allow them to demand accountability from their leaders, including those who become president.

“So that then, if even as Parliament checks on you, your own political party can have the power to recall you as president. So we are aspiring to have a country that is really premised on the strength of the constitution, where Article One of the Constitution really means something.”

Article 1 of the Constitution states that sovereign power belongs to the people and can be exercised directly by the people or through democratically elected representatives.

Njiru also referred to Article 37, which guarantees the right to peaceably and unarmedly assemble, demonstrate, picket and present petitions to public authorities.

“These political parties must be allowed to grow. They must be encouraged to become strong, and they must attract good brains so that then the political party can play the role where Parliament fails,” he said.

With political negotiations already taking shape ahead of the 2027 election, Njiru said Kenya needs parties and coalitions with structures strong enough to operate beyond election campaigns and continue providing checks on political power after leaders take office.