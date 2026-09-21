Azimio coalition rebrands as Ukombozi Alliance ahead of 2027 polls

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has adopted a new name as opposition leaders step up efforts to consolidate their parties ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka announced on Monday that the coalition had unanimously agreed to rebrand as the Ukombozi Alliance, saying the move marked a new phase in efforts to bring opposition parties together.

“Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has this day, September 21, 2026, unanimously agreed to rebrand and change the name to Ukombozi Alliance,” Kalonzo said.

He said the coalition was “on the move” and would continue consultations with other political formations as it prepares for the 2027 election.

Kalonzo said the new alliance would be built around a common objective of political change, insisting that the next election should not be framed as a contest between President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The contest will be between William Ruto and the leaders who are challenging him, being the people of Kenya. It will not be a contest between you and Uhuru Kenyatta,” he said.

He accused Ruto of trying to draw Uhuru into the political contest and urged the President to stop portraying his predecessor as a political rival.

Kalonzo said the coalition would instead focus on bringing together opposition leaders and political parties, with consultations expected to continue in the coming days.

He also welcomed the participation of leaders from other political formations, saying the discussions were aimed at achieving a united opposition ahead of the election.

Siaya Governor James Orengo, who also addressed the media, said opposition consultations were continuing and expressed hope that the process would result in “one united opposition”.

He described the objective as a political movement in which “One Term, One Team, One Coalition” would seek change at the next election.

Orengo also criticised remarks President Ruto made during his recent Nyanza tour about the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, saying he was “very, very offended” by what he described as derogatory comments.

The rebranding comes as opposition formations seek new alliances and political vehicles ahead of the 2027 polls. Azimio had already resolved in August to reorganise its structures and pursue broader engagement with other parties.

Kalonzo also called for compliance with the High Court decision nullifying the government’s sale of a 15% stake in Safaricom, saying the shares were being held by the Treasury on behalf of Kenyans.

The court ordered the stake restored to state ownership, while the government has said it will appeal.