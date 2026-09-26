Kimani Ngunjiri launches Farmers Party, eyes 2027 return to Bahati

Kimani Ngunjiri has taken his political plans a step further by officially unveiling the Farmers Party in Nakuru County, ending months of preparations for a new outfit that he says will put farmers and grassroots concerns at the centre of its agenda.

The former Bahati MP launched the party on Saturday, September 26, 2026, as he works to establish a political base ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Ngunjiri has presented the Farmers Party as a grassroots movement that will push for the interests and rights of farmers while creating a platform where ordinary Kenyans can raise issues affecting them.

Speaking to the media before the launch, Ngunjiri said his decision to start the party was partly shaped by his experiences in other political parties, where he said he had faced mistreatment.

He said the new outfit would seek to listen to people at the grassroots and ensure their concerns reach the national level.

“We shall launch the farmers’ party tomorrow. Opposition leaders such as Martha Karua have told me they will attend the ceremony. We shall also open out the constituency office for the party and the Nakuru county office.”

People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua was among the opposition figures expected to attend the launch.

The event was also set to pave the way for the opening of the Farmers Party constituency office in Bahati and its county office in Nakuru.

New political vehicle

Ngunjiri’s decision to establish the Farmers Party comes after his earlier association with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), under which he contested the Bahati parliamentary seat in the 2022 General Election.

He has said his experience in UDA helped shape his decision to create a political vehicle of his own, which he can use to engage and negotiate with other political formations.

The former lawmaker had maintained a relatively low political profile for some time while publicly supporting President William Ruto.

His recent interactions with opposition leaders, however, have placed him back in active political circles and pointed to wider engagement beyond the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Ngunjiri recently met Karua, saying their discussions centred on the country’s political direction and the state of peace in Kenya.

He also held talks with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at the SKM Centre, further expanding his engagement with leaders outside the government side.

Ngunjiri lost the Bahati parliamentary seat to MP Mrembo Njoki in the 2022 elections and has previously linked his defeat to political problems within UDA.

He has also accused Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika of interfering with his re-election campaign.

According to Ngunjiri, while he was campaigning for Ruto across Bahati, Kihika was allegedly working against his bid and backing his opponent.

The former MP has also questioned how Ruto managed to secure a significant number of votes in Bahati while he failed to retain the parliamentary seat despite campaigning for the President.

The launch of the Farmers Party now gives Ngunjiri a separate political platform as he prepares for another attempt to reclaim the Bahati seat in the 2027 General Election.