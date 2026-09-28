Ruto, leaders mourn death of Martha Karua’s father

President William Ruto has led leaders in mourning the death of Mwalimu Jackson Karua, the father of former Justice Minister Martha Karua.

Ruto, in a statement posted on his social media pages on Sunday, described Mwalimu Karua as a dedicated teacher and servant who touched many lives through his work.

"We join Martha, the Karua family, relatives and friends in mourning this loss and honouring a life of service," Ruto said.

Karua announced her father’s death on Sunday, saying she had visited him in Kirinyaga earlier in the day alongside her siblings.

They spent time with him and sang his favourite gospel hymn before she travelled back to Nairobi.

Karua said she received the news of her father’s death while on her way back to Nairobi, describing their final moments together as a deeply treasured memory.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka sent his condolences in a social media post, saying Karua had always been a woman of courage and strength.

“My sister Martha, you have always been our Iron Lady, a woman of remarkable courage and strength. During this deeply painful moment, I pray that you and your family remain strong and find comfort in the life your father lived, the values he instilled in you, and the memories you shared,” Musyoka said.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro was also among the leaders who expressed sorrow over Karua’s loss.

“Pole sana Hon Martha Karua and Family. Our most sincere condolences to your family following the loss of Mzee, Mwalimu Jackson Karua. Wishing you peace that surpasses all human understanding during this moment. Poleni sana,” Nyoro said.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga recalled how Karua had spoken fondly of her father and the influence he had on her life.

“Martha has often spoken of her father as one of her role models, a teacher who instilled in her the values of honesty, respect and hard work. Kenya has seen those values in her courage and integrity throughout her public life. That is a legacy any father would be proud of,” Maraga said.

Maraga also prayed for comfort for Mama Josephine Wanjiru, Karua and the entire family during their time of grief.

Democratic Party leader also joined the leaders in mourning Karua’s father, saying the loss of a parent is deeply painful.

“Losing a parent is a deeply painful experience, and no words can truly ease the emptiness that comes with such a loss. May you find comfort in the memories you shared with your father, the values he instilled in you, and the legacy he leaves behind through his family and all those whose lives he touched,” he said.

Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Dennis Itumbi also sent his condolences to Karua.

“Pole sana my Mum, Hon. Martha Karua. I pray for strength, peace and comfort. Dad leaves a strong legacy and a daughter who has a whole chapter in the book called Kenya. Safiri salama Guka,” Itumbi said.

In her tribute, Karua described her father as a principled teacher who believed in education, good character and doing what is right.

She said he remained one of her strongest supporters from her school days, through her career in law and throughout her public life.

Karua said his death was a profound loss to his children, grandchildren, the wider family and the many people whose lives he touched.

“I will miss his voice, his counsel, his encouragement, and the quiet reassurance of knowing that he was there. I will miss having my father to turn to, but I will carry with me everything he taught me, the love he gave me, and the belief he always had in me,” she said.

Karua thanked her father for believing in her, standing by her and supporting her throughout her life, saying she was deeply grateful to have been his daughter.

“Huruka thayu, baba. You will be deeply missed, dearly loved, and forever remembered,” Karua said.