Ruto invokes 1992 support as he presses Kalonzo for backing in 2027

President William Ruto has urged Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to return the political favour he says he did him in 1992, when he campaigned for him under KANU ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Kora, Kitui County on Monday, Ruto asked residents to remind Kalonzo of their political history and urge him to reciprocate the support, saying he had campaigned for the Wiper leader when he was part of the YK92 movement.

“Tell your brother that William Ruto has sent his greetings. Tell him that his younger brother, William Ruto, has sent his greetings. And remind him of 1992,” he told the crowd.

“In 1992, I came here to Mwingi to campaign for Kalonzo. I was in YK92. I came here and campaigned for him under KANU, and he won.”

Ruto asked residents to tell Kalonzo to remember him in the next election, arguing that he should return the favour.

“Now, tell him that he should remember me next year as well. He should return the favour. I campaigned for him back then, in 1992. Is it wrong for him to return the favour next year?” he asked.

The President also invoked Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, saying he had helped Kalonzo in the past and questioning why they should not also expect reciprocal support.

Ruto further criticised what he described as a humiliating interview Kalonzo underwent in 2022, when he was asked to identify himself despite his long political career.

“He went and said, ‘I am Kalonzo Musyoka.’ They asked him, ‘Do you have an identity card?’ You see the disrespect in that, don't you? Isn't that a great insult?” Ruto said.

He claimed the same people were preparing to interview Kalonzo again and challenged the Wiper leader to reconsider taking part.

“The same people who interviewed you before want to interview you again. It is coming up. They are waiting for you,” he said, asking residents what Kalonzo should do instead of agreeing to another interview.

Ruto’s remarks come as political leaders position themselves ahead of the 2027 elections, with alliances and potential presidential bids expected to shape the contest.

He also defended his development agenda in Kitui, saying his government was committed to building roads and markets and expanding access to education and healthcare.

Ruto said a road under construction stopped about three kilometres from Kalonzo’s home and directed the contractor to extend it to Tseikuru.

“Isn't my job to build Kenya? And isn't Kalonzo also a Kenyan? Am I not the President of Kenya? Don't I serve all Kenyans?” he asked.