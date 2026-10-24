Kalonzo hits back at Ruto over claims he is promoting government projects

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has hit back at President William Ruto following remarks that the opposition leader was helping draw attention to government projects, accusing the Head of State of relying on propaganda and personal attacks instead of addressing Kenya’s future.

In a statement, Kalonzo described Ruto as the “chief predator” and said he would continue championing the opposition’s Ukombozi movement and efforts to challenge the current administration.

“The chief predator says I am his main competitor and that I am overworking to show him up. That is the most honest he has been in four years,” Kalonzo said.

He added: “Mr Ruto, God is indeed using me to take you home and to deliver this nation from your predator regime.”

The Wiper leader was responding to Ruto’s remarks that the opposition chief was an unlikely messenger for his government, arguing that Kalonzo was helping publicise projects being rolled out under the administration.

Kalonzo dismissed the President’s comments, accusing him of using government project launches and relaunches to attack political opponents.

“Propaganda and fake news are your go-to. Launching and relaunching small projects just to insult other leaders and call them names will not change the truth. That is pathetically sad!” he said.

The opposition leader also challenged Ruto’s political messaging, saying he would remain focused on presenting an alternative vision for the country rather than engaging in personal exchanges.

“Keep talking about me, Mr Predator, and keep praising me. Your days are numbered. It is a collective WANTAM!” Kalonzo said, using the opposition slogan associated with calls to remove Ruto from power.

He added that he would continue speaking about “the future of Kenya and the Ukombozi movement.”

Kalonzo made the remarks while attending a thanksgiving service at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Kamikau, Tharaka Ward, where he thanked residents for their welcome and prayers.

“As I attend the Thanksgiving Service at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Kamikau, Tharaka Ward, I thank our people for the warm welcome and their prayers,” he said.

The Wiper leader also highlighted his recent travel schedule, citing visits to Machakos and Mombasa, engagements in London and Rome, and a planned stop in Bondo.

“Machakos, Mombasa, then London for two keynote addresses, then Rome to meet senior members of the Catholic clergy, then Bondo, all in three days. No private jet, no taxpayers’ money,” he said.

The statement reflects the growing political exchanges between Ruto and opposition leaders as political players position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kalonzo has increasingly framed his political messaging around the Ukombozi movement, presenting it as an alternative to the current administration. Ruto, meanwhile, has defended his government’s development record and highlighted ongoing projects as part of his administration’s agenda.

The latest exchange underscores the widening gap between the President and opposition figures, with both sides using public appearances and political statements to advance competing narratives about the country’s leadership and development priorities.

Kalonzo maintained that he would not be distracted by the President’s remarks, insisting that his focus would remain on Kenya’s future and the opposition’s campaign for political change.