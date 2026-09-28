Ruto, leaders mourn death of Martha Karua’s father
Karua announced her father’s death on Sunday, saying she had visited him in Kirinyaga earlier in the day alongside her siblings.
Karua announced her father’s death on Sunday, saying she had visited him in Kirinyaga earlier in the day alongside her siblings.
Muchiri, who also serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Federation of Public Transport Sector, stressed that attempts to reach the Transport Ministry failed, forcing operators to seek intervention from other government officials.
Itumbi said the ID issuance system remains active and consistent across the country, citing figures that show more than 1.4 million national identity cards have been issued in Nakuru County alone, with 31,449 applications still under processing as of April 18. He maintained that the numbers reflect a system that is functioning without disruption, despite the political claims being made.
Itumbi lauded Mugonyi’s actions as a display of decisive leadership aimed at safeguarding national stability.
He emphasized that no one has ever written his speeches or influenced his work outside the official government procedures.