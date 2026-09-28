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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Dennis Itumbi

Itumbi rejects claims of ID issuance delays in Nakuru, cites 1.4 million cards issued
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Itumbi rejects claims of ID issuance delays in Nakuru, cites 1.4 million cards issued

Itumbi said the ID issuance system remains active and consistent across the country, citing figures that show more than 1.4 million national identity cards have been issued in Nakuru County alone, with 31,449 applications still under processing as of April 18. He maintained that the numbers reflect a system that is functioning without disruption, despite the political claims being made.

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