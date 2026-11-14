Kalonzo rules out political games as Sonko pushes Ruto deal

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has challenged opposition politicians to demonstrate their commitment to defeating President William Ruto before deciding who should fly their presidential flag in the 2027 General Election, signalling that he would be willing to step aside if a credible unity agreement guaranteed victory.

Kalonzo made the declaration on Saturday, November 14, during the burial ceremony of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s sister, where he maintained that his political ambitions would not stand in the way of efforts to prevent Ruto from securing another term.

His remarks came amid renewed debate over his political future after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko suggested he consider joining the government and negotiating for a senior position if the opposition chooses another candidate.

Sonko had proposed that Kalonzo abandon another presidential attempt and instead seek the Deputy President or Prime Minister position, arguing that such an arrangement would give the Ukambani region a greater stake in the national government.

While he did not refer to Sonko directly, Kalonzo made it clear that no one should speak on his behalf or decide his political direction without considering his previous sacrifices.

“I don’t want anybody to speak on behalf of Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka. I have spoken before. I have sacrificed before,” Kalonzo declared.

Sonko proposes alternative political path

Sonko’s advice followed discussions surrounding the opposition’s search for a presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 elections.

During an interview with a local television station, the former Nairobi Governor argued that Kalonzo had contested the presidency three times without success and should approach the next election differently.

He described the upcoming election as a critical opportunity for the Wiper leader, warning against making another attempt if the opposition coalition was unwilling to give him its presidential ticket.

“This is his last bullet and his last chance. If the Opposition does not give him the opportunity to be its presidential flagbearer, he should not gamble again. He would be better off becoming Ruto’s Deputy President or Prime Minister,” Sonko said.

Sonko further argued that Ukambani leaders needed to focus on negotiating for positions and development commitments that would benefit the region.

He identified access to water, improved road networks and economic empowerment as some of the key issues that should inform the region’s political decisions.

His proposal effectively challenged Kalonzo to consider a political partnership with Ruto rather than remain in the opposition without securing its presidential ticket.

Kalonzo recalls decision to support Raila

In his address, Kalonzo defended his record of putting national interests ahead of personal political ambitions, recalling how he supported the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after the 2007 General Election.

Despite having contested Raila in the presidential race, Kalonzo chose to support him after the violence and divisions that erupted following the disputed election.

He cited the decision as proof that he could put aside his own ambitions when the country’s stability and unity were at stake.

The Wiper leader maintained that he would not allow his pursuit of the presidency to become an obstacle to national cohesion.

“If I can be the reason for division of this country, then I’ll rather go home,” he stated.

He also said he was prepared to make a similar decision in 2027, but insisted opposition leaders must first agree on a strategy that would prevent Ruto from benefiting from their internal disagreements.

“If it is not me, and I’m guaranteed that you do not make a mistake, if by signing that covenant we end up giving Ruto a second term, it will be terrible. But I am ready, all the time,” he said.

Kalonzo’s position suggests his willingness to support another opposition candidate depends on assurances that the coalition has a realistic chance of defeating the incumbent President.

He also took issue with politicians he accused of creating uncertainty within the opposition, calling for honesty and a clear commitment from everyone involved in the coalition-building process.

“Let’s look at each other in the face. Let’s not have pretenders. Let us not have others being used to cause confusion. I want that signed,” he declared.

Kalonzo’s remarks come as opposition figures continue navigating competing presidential ambitions while seeking an arrangement that can unite them against Ruto in the next General Election.

The Wiper leader commands considerable political influence in Machakos, Kitui and Makueni counties, making his position an important factor in the wider opposition calculations.

Sonko’s proposal has also reopened debate over whether Ukambani should continue pursuing the presidency through the opposition or explore negotiations that could secure senior positions in government for the region.

He also mentioned Jubilee Party interim leader Fred Matiang’i and former Chief Justice David Maraga during his remarks, bringing attention to the wider consultations involving leaders associated with the opposition.

With the 2027 elections approaching, the coalition must contend with the difficult task of managing presidential ambitions, agreeing on a flagbearer and preventing internal divisions from weakening its challenge to Ruto.