Matiang’i, Orengo to co-chair Ukombozi Alliance Council

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has appointed former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Siaya Governor James Orengo as chairman and co-chairperson, respectively, of the Council of the Ukombozi Alliance.

The announcement signals a fresh effort by opposition leaders to consolidate their political forces under the Ukombozi Alliance ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kalonzo made the announcement on Thursday, November 5, 2026, upon arriving at Kisumu International Airport at the start of a tour of Migori and Homa Bay counties.

He was accompanied by Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi, DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa and other leaders from the alliance, including Deputy Party Leader Designate Mohammed Ali and party chairman Jamleck Kamau.

Speaking after announcing the appointments, Kalonzo urged Kenyans to remain patient, insisting that opposition leaders were working towards building a united political movement.

“I want to tell Kenyans, relax. The Super Alliance is in the making. We have chosen two people who have given this country years of service, and they will chair the Council of the Ukombozi Alliance together,” Kalonzo said.

He dismissed concerns over disagreements among opposition leaders, saying they would jointly approach voters as they seek to offer an alternative political direction.

“Those who are busy counting our disagreements should know that we are going to the people together, and the people are waiting for us,” he added.

Kalonzo said the alliance was focused on removing what he described as a predatory regime, maintaining that the appointments reflected the experience and leadership needed to advance the opposition’s agenda.

“This country has had enough of the predator regime. Komboa Kenya is what we are about, and with Matiang’i and Orengo at the table, we are ready for the work ahead,” he stated.

Matiang’i, who leads the Jubilee Party, previously served in several Cabinet positions under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He entered government in 2013 as Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and Technology after teaching at university level.

In November 2015, he was moved to the Education docket, where he led efforts to combat examination malpractice.

He subsequently assumed responsibility for the Interior and Coordination of National Government docket in July 2017, a position he held until 2022.

Matiang’i later took over the leadership of the Jubilee Party from former President Kenyatta.

Orengo, on the other hand, is a Senior Counsel and veteran opposition politician who has been involved in Kenya’s struggle for democracy and constitutional reforms for more than four decades.

He previously served as Minister for Lands between 2008 and 2013 before becoming Siaya Senator, a position he held from 2013 to 2022. He also served as Minority Leader in the Senate.

Orengo was elected Governor of Siaya in August 2022. He also led the legal team in the 2017 presidential election petition that led the Supreme Court to nullify the election.

Kalonzo said the two leaders brought complementary experience to the alliance, praising Matiang’i’s understanding of government operations and Orengo’s commitment to constitutionalism.

“Matiang’i knows how government works and how to get it to deliver. Orengo has stood for the Constitution when it was dangerous to do so. Kenyans will see that in the Alliance,” he said.

The appointments come as opposition leaders intensify efforts to strengthen their cooperation and build a common political platform ahead of the next electoral contest.