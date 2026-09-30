Njiru: Political coalitions should not end when presidents take office
Njiru argued that political alliances should be based on institutions, the Constitution and the rule of law instead of being built around individual politicians.
Njiru argued that political alliances should be based on institutions, the Constitution and the rule of law instead of being built around individual politicians.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, Wiper Spokesperson, Ndegwa Njiru said the project emerged from changes within the opposition following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the exit of Martha Karua from the Azimio la Umoja coalition
The party says it reserved the Ukombozi name in March last year but later wrote to the Registrar asking the office to discontinue the registration process.
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka announced on Monday that the coalition had unanimously agreed to rebrand as the Ukombozi Alliance, saying the move marked a new phase in efforts to bring opposition parties together.
Kalonzo said the coalition leadership would examine the matter before making a decision on Uhuru’s position within Azimio.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Magara said Kenyans are increasingly demanding a common front capable of offering an alternative to the current administration.
In a heartfelt condolence message issued on Thursday, Kalonzo said Kenya had lost a selfless public servant who consistently placed national interest above personal ambition.
The move comes alongside the termination of several other key figures from the coalition’s decision-making bodies.
KANU accused the government of attempting to fabricate political alliances out of desperation.