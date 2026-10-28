Jubilee appoints committee to lead opposition coalition talks ahead of 2027 election

Jubilee Party has appointed a three-member committee to spearhead coalition-building talks with like-minded opposition parties as political formations prepare for the 2027 General Election.

The committee, chaired by Senator Kembi Gitura, was appointed at a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on October 27, chaired by party leader and presidential candidate Fred Matiang’i.

It also includes Jubilee National Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta and Janet Ong’era.

In resolutions released on Wednesday, the party said the committee would review the draft Deed of Agreement for the Ukombozi Alliance (TUA) and propose amendments where necessary.

It will also engage other opposition parties to explore opportunities for cooperation and develop proposals to strengthen unity ahead of the elections.

“Recognising Jubilee Party’s membership in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance and the importance of unity among opposition parties ahead of the 2027 General Election, the NEC appointed an Inter-Party Coalition Building Committee to spearhead engagements with other like-minded parties and coalitions,” the statement said.

The committee is expected to submit its recommendations to the NEC for consideration and further direction.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to dialogue and cooperation, saying consensus among opposition parties would be important in preparing for the elections.

The latest move comes as opposition parties explore possible alliances and political arrangements ahead of the 2027 polls.

Jubilee is a member of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance, while the proposed Ukombozi Alliance is among the political arrangements under discussion.

In separate resolutions, the NEC approved the appointment of Lucy Naisiae Kashu as interim chairperson of the party’s Women’s Caucus and Madina Yunis Mahat as interim Deputy National Organising Secretary. Both will serve in an acting capacity to fill vacant positions.

The resolutions come a month after former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i took over Jubilee’s interim leadership from retired President Uhuru Kenyatta as the party prepares for the 2027 General Election.