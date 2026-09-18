Uhuru turns Ruto’s ‘Sponyo’ jibe into light moment at Murang’a funeral

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, September 18, 2026, turned a nickname repeatedly used against him in recent political exchanges into a light moment at a funeral in Murang’a, referring to himself as “Sponyo” as he concluded his remarks.

Uhuru was attending the burial of Christine Waruguru Kariuki, popularly known as Maito, in Gikuu, Kiharu Constituency, where he delivered a condolence message to the bereaved family before making the unexpected reference.

“Ni hayo machache kutoka Sponyo… We will meet again and we will continue working together,” Kenyatta said, drawing laughter from mourners.

His remark came as his political relationship with President William Ruto continues to attract attention, with the two leaders and their allies engaged in fresh exchanges as the country moves closer to the 2027 General Election.

The retired president, however, did not use the funeral address to directly respond to the political claims surrounding the nickname. Instead, he concentrated his message on Waruguru's life, her family and the role played by women of her generation in Kenyan society.

Uhuru avoids off-the-cuff remarks

Uhuru also revealed that he had deliberately prepared his speech instead of speaking freely, citing concerns about how his comments could be interpreted and reported.

“Usually, me, I speak off-cuff, but these days life is becoming quite dangerous for me. So I have decided before the media goes to misinterpret my words,” he said.

He then proceeded to read his condolence message for Waruguru, the mother of former State House Comptroller George Kariuki.

In his tribute, Uhuru spoke about the generation of Kenyan women to which Waruguru belonged, saying their efforts in raising families and supporting communities had often gone without sufficient recognition.

He also highlighted her determination and business activities, including her efforts to establish businesses and develop homes in Karen.

Waruguru's burial brought together several prominent political figures, including Uhuru, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and People’s Party of Kenya leader Ndindi Nyoro.

The “Sponyo” name has emerged in recent political exchanges involving Ruto, his allies and Uhuru.

Ruto and his supporters have used the nickname while making claims that the retired president is supporting or financing opposition activities.

Uhuru's decision to use the term himself at the funeral came without him directly addressing those allegations.

Instead, he maintained a largely personal and condolence-focused message before introducing the nickname in his closing remarks.

The appearance also comes amid increasing political activity ahead of the 2027 General Election, with leaders positioning themselves and engaging in discussions over alliances and the country's next political contest.

Matiang’i, Nyoro accompany retired president

Matiang’i and Nyoro joined Uhuru at the burial in Gikuu.

Matiang’i is Jubilee’s presidential flag bearer, while Nyoro has in recent days been part of calls for greater cooperation among opposition parties and leaders.

On Thursday, September 17, Nyoro, while speaking in Isiolo, called on Ruto to respect the retired president and argued that Uhuru should not be treated as his political rival.

“You are not competing with Uhuru Kenyatta. Your opponent is not President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Nyoro said.

Ruto has recently stepped up criticism of Uhuru over his continued involvement in opposition politics and has urged his predecessor to withdraw from active politics and concentrate on statesmanship.

At the Murang’a funeral, Uhuru avoided a detailed response to the political exchanges.

He instead focused his address on Waruguru and the contribution of mothers to Kenyan families and communities before ending with the nickname that has become part of the political conversation around him.

“Ni hayo machache kutoka Sponyo… We will meet again and we will continue working together,” he said.