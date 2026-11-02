Matiang’i accuses Gachagua of putting Kenya’s opposition unity at risk

Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i has accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of allowing personal ambition, pride and political arrogance to threaten unity within the opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Matiang’i said the opposition risked losing its focus on issues affecting Kenyans if its leadership became dominated by ethnic interests and attempts by a handful of politicians to dictate who should lead the coalition.

Speaking during an interview with NTV on Sunday, the former Interior Cabinet Secretary said the selection of a presidential candidate should be guided by ideas, development platforms, competence and leadership records rather than ethnic mobilisation.

“That majoritarian arrogance and that particular pride is precisely what is going to split the opposition and make it very difficult for the opposition to come together,” he said.

“The leadership and future of our country is not to be decided on ethnic balkanisation. I thought that this was a competition of ideas, platforms, track records, competence and qualifications.”

Matiang’i said he would support any candidate chosen through a fair and inclusive process but would resist efforts by a small group of politicians to impose their preferred candidate.

“I will support anyone picked through an inclusive, acceptable, and respectful process. I have a serious problem with two or three people frogmarching everybody to a particular corner,” he said.

He also challenged opposition leaders to present a credible alternative to President William Ruto, arguing that simply replacing the Head of State would not address the country's problems.

“When you wake up and tell me anybody can replace Ruto, it means the problems we have with Ruto are that we are not sitting in that seat ourselves,” he said.

The Jubilee leader cautioned that opposition unity alone was not a guarantee of electoral victory, citing Brazil, where a united opposition candidate had recently lost to an incumbent president.

He nevertheless argued that a divided opposition would give Ruto an advantage in the next election.

“The latest credible survey demonstrates very clearly that President Ruto only has one pathway – a split opposition,” Matiang’i said.

Beyond the opposition's political arrangements, Matiang’i outlined his proposed agenda, pledging to scrap the Housing Levy and tackle corruption, which he described as a major obstacle to national development.

“The level of corruption has reached unprecedented levels; unless it’s addressed courageously and boldly, we will not make headway,” he said.

He described his proposed administration as a one-term presidency focused on delivering fundamental reforms, promising a firm response to political violence and criminal activity.

“If I were president, you would not hear anything called goonism in Kenya,” he said.

Matiang’i also pledged to protect Kenya's sovereignty and the rights of foreign nationals, ruling out the arrest and transfer of foreigners to their home countries in circumstances similar to those involving Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye.

On campaign financing, he said he would not accept money from foreign entities, insisting that his presidential bid would rely on local supporters and volunteers and comply with IEBC disclosure requirements.