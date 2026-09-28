Jubilee Party accuses Ruto of hypocrisy over Taita church remarks

Jubilee Party has accused President William Ruto of hypocrisy over his remarks at a church service in Taita Taveta, saying he should not use the pulpit to lecture other leaders on decorum while presiding over what it described as economic hardship, punitive taxation and broken promises.

In a statement on Monday, Jubilee Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta criticised what he called the President’s use of a church service as a platform for political attacks and score-settling.

“It is the height of political irony when the Head of State stands at the pulpit of a church, a sanctuary reserved for truth, humility, and spiritual reflection, to castigate other leaders for improper decorum and reckless utterances,” Kenta said.

He accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of “institutional excess” and said the government had no moral authority to lecture others on accountability, dignity and governance.

“To stand before a congregation and lecture the nation on decorum, while presiding over a regime that has subjected millions to crippling economic hardship, punitive taxation, and broken promises, reveals a profound detachment from reality,” Kenta said.

He further accused the President of turning a Sunday sermon into a platform for political attacks.

“Converting a Sunday sermon into a platform for petty political score settling and cheap moralizing exposes the deep seated hypocrisy at the core of this regime,” he said.

Kenta described the Kenya Kwanza administration as “the lowest denominator of leadership”, accusing it of being built on “unfulfilled commitments, institutional arrogance, and systemic failure”.

He also said the government was using spiritual and religious platforms to avoid scrutiny over its record.

“A regime built on unfulfilled commitments, institutional arrogance, and systemic failure possesses zero moral authority to lecture anyone on accountability, dignity, or governance,” he said.

Kenta said Kenyans would not be persuaded to forget the events surrounding the 2022 General Election.

“Kenyans are neither blind nor naive. They remember precisely what transpired during the last General Election, and no amount of state-sponsored propaganda, political theater, or pulpit politics will rewrite that history,” he said.

The party's accusation follows remarks made by President William Ruto during a church service in Mwatate on Sunday, where he urged political leaders to conduct themselves responsibly and avoid making what he described as confusing or incoherent statements about the 2022 election.

"You cannot be a leader yet you go to a gathering while drunk. You also tell other leaders not to use drugs yet you are confused," he said.

Although he did not name retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ruto's comments came after Kenyatta recently said he believed the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga won the 2022 presidential election.

Ruto questioned why leaders were still discussing an election held four years ago and warned that remarks made while drunk could cause confusion.