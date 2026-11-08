Wetang’ula links Ruto’s 2027 re-election to Western Kenya’s 2032 hopes

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has urged residents of Western Kenya to support President William Ruto’s re-election in 2027, arguing that the region’s political cooperation with the Head of State could strengthen its prospects of producing Kenya’s president in 2032.

Wetang’ula said the region should consolidate its political influence within the national government rather than pursue alliances that lack a clear development agenda.

Speaking during a Holy Mass and fundraising drive at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ndengelwa, Kanduyi Constituency, Bungoma County, on Sunday, the Speaker called on residents to support the Kenya Kwanza administration for a second term.

“I remain convinced that the surest path for Western Kenya to ascend to the presidency in 2032 is to build a strong political partnership with President William Ruto, support his final constitutional term in 2027 and consolidate our political influence within the national government,” he said.

He cautioned residents against political leaders whose ambitions, he said, were not supported by tangible development plans.

“Our people must not be misled by political opportunists. Let us remain focused, united and committed to delivering a second term for President William Ruto, working alongside Kenyans of goodwill from across the country,” Wetang’ula added.

The Speaker also highlighted government interventions in Bungoma, particularly efforts to revive the sugar industry and improve agricultural production.

He announced that the government had released Sh474 million to settle outstanding salary arrears owed to workers of Nzoia Sugar Company, following prolonged delays in payment.

With operations at the factory improving, he encouraged farmers to increase sugarcane production, saying the crop was becoming economically viable again.

Wetang’ula also revealed that 100,000 coffee seedlings had been dispatched for distribution across Bungoma County, urging farmers to diversify their agricultural activities.

He said coffee farming would provide an additional source of income and improve household livelihoods.

On youth employment, the Speaker encouraged residents to enrol in technical and vocational education and training institutions, identifying Kisiwa, Sang’alo and Matili National Polytechnics as centres where young people could acquire practical skills.

He further announced plans to construct a modern passenger terminal at Matulo Airstrip, saying the proposed facility would improve connectivity and support economic growth in the county.