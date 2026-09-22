NCIC summons MPs Didmus Barasa, John Ariko over public remarks
In a summons dated September 22, the NCIC directed Barasa to appear before the Commission at Britam Tower, Upper Hill, Nairobi, on September 29 at 10am.
In a summons dated September 22, the NCIC directed Barasa to appear before the Commission at Britam Tower, Upper Hill, Nairobi, on September 29 at 10am.
The Speaker said women have the numbers to influence elections but need to turn their political participation into direct competition for leadership positions at the county and national levels.
The candidate registration portal opened on Thursday, September 3, and will remain open until Friday, September 18, at 5pm.
The latest crackdown comes against a backdrop of persistent bribery concerns in Kenya, particularly at points where citizens interact directly with public officials
Speaking after a fellowship at St Paul’s Catholic Church in Kanduyi, Bungoma County on Sunday, Wetang’ula called on Christians to pray for the country and young people, whom he said were increasingly being exploited by politicians and branded as goons.
Odhiambo’s call follows remarks by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula during a public engagement in Bungoma County on Saturday, August 22, 2026, where he discussed allegations that some MPs receive batches of TSC appointment letters through State House
The second-term lawmaker, who is seeking the Bungoma governorship in 2027, claimed politically connected contractors have routinely been prioritised over county employees whenever funds are released, resulting in delayed salaries and poor public services despite the county receiving billions of shillings annually.
Wetang'ula reminded residents that elections are decided by those who vote, quoting the popular saying that "bad leaders are elected by good people who fail to vote," and urged every eligible citizen to take voter registration seriously.
The President said elections should never be treated as a matter of life and death, adding that leaders have a responsibility to promote national cohesion instead of deepening divisions for political gain.
Addressing congregants at St. Boniface Catholic Church on Sunday, Wetang'ula said Kenya's political discourse should be guided by respect and constructive engagement rather than personal attacks.
National Police Service has arrested three people in Chwele Township following an intelligence-led raid on a rented building. Police say they seized items believed linked to crime and are tracing sources and potential victims.
They are expected to record statements and respond to questions as detectives investigate suspected fraud and theft of public money.
During a Senate review, Governor Kenneth Lusaka was pressed to explain the Christmas tree event, held in September 2019, which occurred months before the festive season. The audit indicates that the funds used were withdrawn through a county imprest, raising concerns about proper financial procedures.
The Senate’s CPAC has ordered the Auditor-General to audit all 47 counties within seven days to establish exact arrears in unpaid salaries, pensions and statutory deductions, starting with Bungoma’s multi-billion shilling backlog.
Wetang’ula said he would work with the State Department for Youth Affairs and the Creative Economy to secure budgetary allocation for the facility, which he described as the first of its kind in the region.
According to authorities, the intelligence-led operation targeted known hideouts of illicit brews and drugs, areas that have long posed a threat to public health and safety.
Speaking on Sunday, July 13, 2025, during a visit to Kabuchai, Wanyonyi was met with thunderous applause after announcing his decision to shift focus from the capital to his home county.
According to the 2024 County HIV Report, the overall prevalence rate stands at 1.78 percent, but women are disproportionately affected, registering a rate of 2.53 percent compared to 1.01 percent among men.
The older brother, a Form Three student, was fatally wounded after the 15-year-old, who is in Grade Eight, struck him on the neck and head with the sharp weapon.