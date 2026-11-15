Senate seeks accountability over Sh200 million Webuye Milk Processing Plant

The Senate Standing Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries has raised concerns over the alleged mismanagement of Kitinda Dairy Farmers Cooperative Society and the vandalism of Webuye Milk Processing Plant, a public investment valued at more than Sh200 million.

During an oversight visit to Bungoma County on Saturday, the committee questioned the controversial sale of factory machinery at Kitinda Dairy Farmers Cooperative Society in Bungoma Town, seeking accountability over the management and disposal of the cooperative's assets.

The senators engaged the cooperative's Board of Management and county government officials on governance and operational challenges affecting the institution and the interests of its members.

The committee later inspected the Webuye Milk Processing Plant alongside Bungoma County Executive Committee Member for Agriculture, Eng. Hebert Kibunguchi.

It expressed concern that the facility remains idle, vandalised and neglected despite the substantial public resources invested in it.

Particular concern was raised over a newly installed generator valued at Sh5 million, whose components had been stripped before it could be put into operation.

The inspection followed an impromptu visit on September 25, 2026, when the committee first raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of the facility.

Following the latest assessment, the senators directed the county government to submit a comprehensive report explaining the circumstances surrounding the plant's deterioration.

The committee also proposed establishing an inquiry to investigate how the public asset was allowed to fall into disrepair.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening accountability, safeguarding public investments and protecting farmers' interests.

It said dairy infrastructure and cooperative societies must be managed transparently to ensure they deliver value to farmers.

The proposed inquiry is expected to establish how the facility was neglected despite the substantial public investment and address accountability concerns surrounding the management of dairy assets in the county.