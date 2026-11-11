Senator Keroche breaks silence on Senate ouster, reveals what comes next

Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja Keroche has responded to her removal from the Senate's top leadership, thanking President William Ruto for the chance to serve while making it clear that losing the position will not change her commitment to the people who elected her.

In her first remarks following the shake-up, Karanja welcomed the appointment of Nominated Senator Veronica Maina as her successor, wishing her well as she takes over the responsibilities of Deputy Senate Majority Leader.

The senator reflected on her time in the position with gratitude, saying she valued the opportunity to serve in the leadership of the Upper House.

“I’m grateful for the time I served as Deputy Majority Leader in the Senate. I congratulate Senator Veronica Maina on taking up the mantle and wish her success,” she said.

Karanja also recognised President Ruto for giving her the opportunity, describing her time in the influential position as an honour.

“It was an honour. It was a great honour to have served as the Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate. I want to thank His Excellency President William Ruto for having given me that opportunity to serve,” she said.

However, she was keen to assure Nakuru residents that her removal from the Senate leadership would not interfere with her work as their elected representative.

“I want to assure the people of Nakuru county that I am still their senator, and I will continue serving them diligently,” she added.

Her comments follow a formal announcement by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi confirming changes to the Majority Party leadership, with Maina taking over the position on November 4.

Kingi informed senators that his office had received a letter from Senate Majority Whip David Wakoli, dated November 3, communicating the decision to replace Karanja.

The notification was accompanied by minutes of a Majority Party meeting held on November 3 and a signed list showing the senators who supported the resolution.

According to the Speaker, the process was conducted under Standing Order 22(5), which allows the removal of elected Majority Party office holders through a majority vote of senators from the party.

“The new office holder, with immediate effect, is Sen. Veronica Maina,” Kingi announced.

Maina, a former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) secretary general, will now serve as the deputy to Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, helping coordinate the ruling coalition's activities and legislative business in the House.

Karanja's departure from the influential Senate position follows her decision to abandon UDA and join the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The Nakuru senator announced her political shift weeks before the Senate changes, declaring on October 9 that she would seek the county's governorship in the 2027 General Election on a DCP ticket.

Her declaration places her on a potential collision course with incumbent Governor Susan Kihika as political alignments begin taking shape ahead of the next elections.

Karanja had also turned critical of the Kenya Kwanza administration, raising concerns over the increasing cost of living and accusing the government of failing to deliver on commitments made to voters during the 2022 General Election campaign.

Despite losing her place in the Senate's leadership structure, she retains her elected position as Nakuru senator and has maintained that serving the county remains her responsibility.