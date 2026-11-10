Sh1,000 Dispute: Senator demands answers over Kirinyaga woman’s death

Allegations that police officers threw a woman and her husband out of a moving vehicle after they failed to pay Sh1,000 have prompted Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda to seek a Senate inquiry into the incident that left the woman dead and her husband seriously injured.

Ojienda has petitioned the Senate Standing Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations to establish what happened to Catherine Mwende Njeru, a 48-year-old mother of three from Murinduko Ward, Kirinyaga County.

The incident was reported on October 2, 2026, with the Senator raising concerns about alleged extortion by police officers and the use of their authority to mistreat members of the public.

In his request for a Statement, Ojienda wants the Committee to establish whether the National Police Service and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) have completed their investigations into the woman's death and what action has been taken against officers suspected of involvement.

He has also demanded a clear account of the investigations, including the expected completion dates and the measures being taken to ensure officers found culpable face appropriate consequences.

The seriousness of the incident is reflected in the findings of a postmortem examination conducted on October 7, 2026. According to Ojienda, the examination established that Njeru sustained multiple fractures consistent with injuries caused by a fall from a moving vehicle.

Her husband, who was also involved in the incident, suffered serious injuries.

The Senator wants the Committee to go beyond the individual case and examine the wider record of police-related deaths and injuries across the country.

He has asked IPOA to disclose the number of deaths and serious injuries arising from police actions that were reported to the agency between 2025 and 2026.

The report should also show how many cases have been investigated, how many resulted in recommendations for prosecution and how many have been finalised in court.

Ojienda is also seeking an explanation for the slow resolution of pending cases, particularly those involving allegations of serious police misconduct.

He has also questioned the safeguards governing the use of police vehicles to transport civilians, seeking clarification on the regulations that guide such arrangements and measures intended to prevent officers from soliciting money from passengers.

The Committee is expected to explain how members of the public can report police misconduct, including incidents involving demands for money, intimidation and misuse of official authority.

Another issue Ojienda wants addressed is the protection of witnesses and families affected by alleged police abuses. He is seeking details of the support systems available to victims, including whether compensation is provided to families affected by misconduct.

The Senator has also turned his attention to the institutions responsible for maintaining discipline within the police service.

He wants the National Police Service and the National Police Service Commission to outline the training programmes, supervision procedures and disciplinary measures used to ensure officers act professionally, respect human rights and remain answerable for their conduct.

The proposed inquiry is expected to establish accountability in Njeru's death while examining the effectiveness of existing mechanisms for addressing police misconduct, protecting civilians and ensuring justice for victims.