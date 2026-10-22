IPOA launches probe into Ode Francis’ arrest, set to visit Central Police Station

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) will visit Nairobi’s Central Police Station as part of investigations into the arrest and detention of journalist Ode Francis while covering protests against rising fuel prices.

In a statement issued on October 22, 2026, the authority said it had launched investigations on its own initiative on October 20 to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether the officers involved acted within the law.

IPOA said it would examine police records and obtain accounts from officers deployed to manage public order during the demonstrations.

The inquiry will seek to establish how Francis was arrested and detained, including whether the officers observed established policing procedures and respected his constitutional rights as a journalist.

On October 21, the authority contacted Francis as part of its preliminary inquiries into the incident.

“Upon conclusion of the investigations, the Authority will make appropriate recommendations to the relevant institutions, including on accountability where culpability is established,” IPOA chairperson Dr Duncan Ojwang’ Oburu said.

The authority also indicated that its findings could inform measures to improve cooperation between the police and the media, particularly during demonstrations and other public order operations.

Journalist details circumstances of arrest

Francis was covering demonstrations against increased fuel prices in Nairobi’s central business district on Mashujaa Day, October 20, when he was arrested alongside protesters.

According to his account, he was filming the events from the journalists’ designated side when demonstrators began fleeing. He alleged that a uniformed police officer pointed him out and instructed colleagues to arrest him.

The journalist said he questioned the officers about the reasons for his arrest and identified himself using his official press badge, but they proceeded to detain him.

He further alleged that plainclothes officers dragged and assaulted him, tore his clothes and forced him into a police vehicle before taking him to Central Police Station alongside other protesters.

Francis was later released after the Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) intervened, reportedly acknowledging that the journalist had been caught up in the violence.

The allegations are among the issues IPOA is expected to examine as it establishes the sequence of events and the conduct of the officers involved.

Following the incident, the Crime Journalists Association of Kenya (CJAK) condemned the journalist’s arrest and alleged assault, calling on the police and IPOA to investigate and ensure that officers found responsible are held accountable.

IPOA said its inquiry would be guided by constitutional provisions governing police conduct and fundamental freedoms.

The authority cited Article 244 of the Constitution, which requires the National Police Service to maintain high standards of professionalism and discipline, promote accountability and respect human rights.

It also highlighted Articles 33, 34 and 35, which protect freedom of expression, media freedom and access to information.

The investigation comes amid continuing concerns over the safety of journalists covering protests and other politically sensitive events in Kenya.

According to figures attributed to the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), 92 press freedom violations were recorded in 2025, compared with 130 in 2024. Physical assaults accounted for 67 per cent of the reported cases.

IPOA said it remained committed to independently investigating incidents involving police officers and journalists, with the aim of strengthening accountability, protecting constitutional freedoms and improving public confidence in policing.

The authority is expected to make recommendations to the relevant institutions once investigations are complete.