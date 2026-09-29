IPOA takes over case involving Lumakanda police officer accused of defiling minor

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has taken over investigations into allegations that a police officer attached to Lumakanda Police Station in Lugari Sub-County, Kakamega County, defiled a minor.

The case was reported at Lumakanda Police Station on September 27, 2026, before being brought to the attention of IPOA, which has since deployed investigators to establish what happened.

The officer linked to the allegations has been arrested and presented before a court as investigations continue, IPOA said in a statement issued on September 29.

According to a police report, the events began at about 11pm when the officer allegedly contacted the minor’s mother and claimed that a multi-agency security operation had been planned in the area.

The officer reportedly told the woman and her husband to leave their home for the night. He is said to have informed the couple that he had parked his personal vehicle along the highway and offered to take them to a local entertainment establishment.

The couple reportedly accepted the offer. After dropping them off, the officer allegedly told them he would return at about 5am to pick them up.

However, the police report states that the woman became suspicious and persuaded her husband to return home.

When they arrived, the couple reportedly found their house locked. They called their daughter, who opened the door.

The report states that the parents found the police officer inside the house. He was allegedly improperly dressed and carrying his shoes.

When confronted, the officer allegedly tried to persuade the couple to resolve the matter without involving other people. The report further states that he took the couple’s mobile phones when they attempted to make a call.

The officer is also alleged to have left Sh20,000 with the woman and asked her not to disclose what had happened before leaving the compound.

The woman later raised the alarm and reported the matter at Lumakanda Police Station.

IPOA in a statement on Tuesday, said its investigators have recorded statements from relevant people, processed and documented the scene and obtained medical records as part of the inquiry.

The team is conducting further investigations, including taking additional statements, extracting and analysing available CCTV footage and carrying out an identification parade where necessary.

“IPOA will conduct a thorough, impartial and evidence-based investigation,” the authority said.

IPOA said it was giving the case particular attention because of the alleged victim’s vulnerability and the nature of the accusations.

The authority said the inquiry forms part of its wider focus on allegations of abuse of office, sexual exploitation and defilement involving police officers.

IPOA said it would take appropriate action within its legal mandate based on the evidence gathered.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the allegations have not been tested in court.