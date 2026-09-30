Kakamega police boss held after being charged over alleged defilement

The head of Lumakanda Police Station in Kakamega County will remain behind bars until Thursday after prosecutors opposed his release following charges linked to the alleged defilement of a 14-year-old girl.

Wycliffe Kwendo, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Lumakanda Police Station in Lugari Sub-County, appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Dorcas Mac’andere on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The prosecution asked the court not to release Kwendo on bail or bond, arguing that the allegations against him were serious.

Prosecution counsel Ian Makotsi and Prudence Lelei told the court that the alleged offences took place between September 24 and 27, 2026, and involved a 14-year-old girl in Lugari Sub-County.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said Kwendo faces charges of defilement, an alternative count of committing an indecent act with a child and abuse of a position of authority.

“The accused faces a charge of defilement contrary to Section 8(1) as read with Section 8(3) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006. He faces an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child contrary to Section 11(1), as well as a charge of abuse of a position of authority contrary to Section 24(2) of the Act,” the ODPP stated.

The main defilement charge was brought under Section 8(1), read together with Section 8(3) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

The second charge, which is an alternative to the defilement count, is based on Section 11(1) of the Act and relates to an alleged indecent act with a child.

Kwendo is also accused of abusing a position of authority under Section 24(2) of the Sexual Offences Act.

The prosecution maintained that the nature of the charges warranted the police officer remaining in custody as the court considered the request for bail and bond.

After hearing the submissions, Magistrate Mac’andere directed that Kwendo be remanded until October 1, 2026.

The court is expected to determine the terms, if any, under which the accused may be released when the matter comes up on Thursday.

Kwendo has not been convicted of any offence arising from the allegations and remains presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.