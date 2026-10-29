Kakamega mothers to get Sh80m maternal health unit in 36 weeks

Mothers, newborns and children in Kakamega County are set to benefit from improved access to healthcare following the construction of an Sh80 million Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Unit at Navakholo Sub-County Hospital.

The 83-bed facility, whose construction began on Thursday, October 29, 2026, is expected to be completed within 36 weeks.

It will include a neonatal unit, an operating theatre and a kangaroo care centre to strengthen care for mothers and newborns.

The Safaricom Foundation investment is part of efforts to reduce maternal and newborn deaths by improving access to timely medical attention, referrals and quality healthcare services in hospitals and communities.

The three-year Uzazi Salama programme in Kakamega will also seek to address delays in deciding to seek medical attention, reaching health facilities and receiving appropriate treatment.

M-Pesa Foundation Trustee Patricia Ithau engages Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa before the groundbreaking of a new maternity wing at Navakholo Sub-County Hospital, marking the launch of the Uzazi Salama programme in Kakamega County. — HANDOUT

The programme aims to ensure that women receive quality maternal healthcare regardless of where they live.

“We want to bring healthcare services to the standard that every mother and every woman across Kenya deserves, regardless of where they live,” said M-Pesa Foundation representative Patricia Ithau.

She said the investment in health infrastructure was intended to improve healthcare access and outcomes for communities.

“Through these facilities, we aim to improve access to healthcare and ensure better health outcomes for people across the county and the wider region,” she said.

The programme was launched in Kakamega alongside the groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility.

Uzazi Salama was first rolled out in Samburu, Homa Bay, Baringo and Lamu counties before expanding to Kilifi, Narok and Nakuru. Kitui and Kiambu are expected to join the programme.

The initiative is being implemented by M-Pesa Foundation in partnership with the Kakamega County Government, Amref Health Africa, healthcare workers and Community Health Promoters.

“This is a significant milestone as we launch the Uzazi Salama programme, which is built on the belief that every mother and every child deserves to live and thrive,” Ithau said.