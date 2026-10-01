Clinical Officers’ Union raises alarm over Kakamega protest incident

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) has called for an independent review of an incident involving Kakamega County’s Chief Officer for Health during a demonstration by clinical officers, accusing the official of displaying abusive and aggressive conduct.

The union said the incident occurred on September 30, 2026, when clinical officers took to the streets in what it described as peaceful demonstrations over unresolved labour issues affecting their work and career progression.

According to KUCO, the clinical officers were pushing for the signing and implementation of their collective bargaining agreement (CBA), the enforcement of approved Career Progression Guidelines, promotions and proper grading.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the union condemned what it said was unacceptable conduct by the Chief Officer for Health and urged public officials to remain professional when dealing with employees exercising their constitutional and labour rights.

“Public office demands restraint, professionalism, accountability and respect for workers exercising their constitutional and labour rights,” the union said.

KUCO said workers should be allowed to raise labour concerns through lawful channels without facing insults, threats or hostility from public officials.

“Insults, intimidation and hostility have no place in public administration or legitimate social dialogue,” it added.

The union said the concerns raised by the clinical officers were not new, noting that their grievances in Kakamega had already been made public.

It said the outstanding issues should be handled through talks between the workers and the county administration instead of confrontations during demonstrations.

KUCO said it would formally take up the matter through the relevant county and public-service accountability bodies.

The union also said it would seek an independent assessment of the reported incident and push for disciplinary action if the allegations against the Chief Officer for Health are confirmed.

“We shall demand an independent review of the incident and, where the reported conduct is established, pursue appropriate disciplinary action, including consideration of removal from office for misconduct or maladministration,” KUCO said.

The union called on Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and the county government to step in and ensure clinical officers are treated with dignity as the labour dispute is addressed.

It further urged the county administration to return to negotiations with the affected workers and seek solutions to the issues behind the demonstrations.

KUCO said addressing the unresolved labour concerns would help ease tensions and reduce the possibility of further confrontations between clinical officers and the county government.

The union maintained that its position was based on the need for workers to be treated with respect while ensuring that labour disputes are handled through constructive engagement and social dialogue.

“Our message is simple: address the grievances — do not attack the workers. negotiate — do not intimidate,” KUCO said.

It further called on the county government and other officials involved in the dispute to uphold the rights of clinical officers and respect the process through which labour concerns are addressed.

“Respect clinical officers. Respect social dialogue,” it said.

The statement comes as concerns remain over the implementation of employment agreements and career progression arrangements for health workers employed by county governments.

KUCO said it would continue pursuing the Kakamega incident through the appropriate accountability channels while calling on both the clinical officers and the county government to resume dialogue and work towards resolving the outstanding labour issues.